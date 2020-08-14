150 new COVID-19 cases this week in SFC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Francois County has been steadily climbing, with the area seeing more than 150 new cases in just the last week.
As of noon on Friday, there have been a total of 502 cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Francois County since March 22.
Among the more than 150 new cases that have been reported in the last week, 35 stem from outbreaks within the Department of Corrections (DOC).
St. Francois County health officials reported that 32 cases have required hospitalization during their illness; up 10 from last week.
“We currently have 180 known active cases; 30 are related to DOC outbreaks,” said Health Center Director Amber Elliott. “There are three suspect deaths, which the health center is awaiting for a death certificate to verify the cause of death.”
Elliott spoke to members of local media Friday for an end-of-week recap and said the influx of new cases being confirmed has begun slowing down health center investigations.
“Due to the rapid increase in cases, our capacity to investigate cases in a timely manner is not possible,” the director explained. “We are seeing active community transmission.”
She advised that every interaction with persons outside your household should be treated as a risk for transmission.
In response to the growing viral presence in the community, the health center is asking the public to do the following:
- If you test positive for COVID-19, please stay home and isolate yourself away from others.
- People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others.
- In the home, anyone sick or infected should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific “sick room,” or area, and using a separate bathroom if possible.
- Start making a contact list for "close contacts" that you have been around 48 hours prior to symptom onset. Let your contacts know that they may have been exposed.
- If you have been within six feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for at least 15 minutes, please self-quarantine at home away from others for 14 days after the last contact with the case, and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
- If you are being tested for COVID-19, health officials advise that you self-quarantine at home away from others until test results are available.
Every business needs to utilize CDC guidance to prepare a pandemic plan, if not already done.
The St. Francois County Health Center strongly encourages citizens to exercise the following precautions:
- If you are sick, stay home and contact your medical provider.
- Avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing.
- Social settings of more than 50 people, where physical distancing isn't practical and should be avoided.
- Wear face coverings when in public settings.
- When in public, individuals should maximize physical distance from others.
- Vulnerable persons should avoid non-essential travel and take strict precautions.
- Continue to practice good hygiene by washing hands with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces.
- Avoiding touching your face.
- Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow or shirt.
- Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
