150 new COVID-19 cases this week in SFC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Francois County has been steadily climbing, with the area seeing more than 150 new cases in just the last week.

As of noon on Friday, there have been a total of 502 cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Francois County since March 22.

Among the more than 150 new cases that have been reported in the last week, 35 stem from outbreaks within the Department of Corrections (DOC).

St. Francois County health officials reported that 32 cases have required hospitalization during their illness; up 10 from last week.

“We currently have 180 known active cases; 30 are related to DOC outbreaks,” said Health Center Director Amber Elliott. “There are three suspect deaths, which the health center is awaiting for a death certificate to verify the cause of death.”

Elliott spoke to members of local media Friday for an end-of-week recap and said the influx of new cases being confirmed has begun slowing down health center investigations.

“Due to the rapid increase in cases, our capacity to investigate cases in a timely manner is not possible,” the director explained. “We are seeing active community transmission.”