16 new cases of COVID-19 in SFC

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are 31 active cases in the county, seven of those are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks.

Of the 218 total cases, 122 are from the prison outbreaks.

There are 32 cases that have no known source of contact, which is only up one from Friday's numbers.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported four new cases on Monday. The county now has 33 total cases and six active cases.

The Iron County Health Department reported its fifth case on Sunday. The county has two active cases.