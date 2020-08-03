17 new COVID-19 cases in SFC

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Francois County have surpassed 300.
The St. Francois County Health Center reported 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 312.
There are 67 active cases, 47 of which are related to the two Department of Corrections outbreaks. Of the 312 total cases, 164 are DOC-related.
There are 44 cases that have no known source of contact, which is up by six cases from Friday.
The total number of hospitalizations has increased from 15 cases to 18.
Cases continue to rise in surrounding counties as well.
The Ste. Genevieve Health Department reported two new cases on Monday, bringing its total to 46 cases and four active cases.
The Iron County Health Department has reported six new cases since Friday. The county now has 18 total cases and 12 active.
The Washington County Health Department reported six new cases on Monday, bringing its total to 67 cases. There are 15 active cases.
On Monday, the St. Francois County Health Center posted its first weekly COVID-19 Community Status Indicator. St. Francois County is in the yellow phase of the green-yellow-red indicator system.
"The colorized system will be based on guidelines and gateways set forth by the President and the Centers for Disease Control in their reopening Phase One, Two and Three Guidance," the health center said. "We will also provide guidance for mitigation measures that are in line with the level of community threat from COVID-19. The public should practice the appropriate level of prevention based on the current conditions."
The yellow phase is listed as moderate mitigation measures. The following are the health center's guidance for this phase:
Individuals
- Vulnerable individuals should continue to limit non-essential travel. Precautions should be taken to isolate vulnerable residents. Engage in public safety measures.
- General populations: social settings of more than 50 people, where physical distancing isn't practical, should be avoided, and non-essential travel can occur.
- Everyone should be practicing good hygiene in accordance to CDC guidelines: social distancing, using face coverings when unable to social distance and staying home when sick.
Public Places
- Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should be prohibited. Those who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene.
- Bars should operate with diminished standing-room occupancy.
- Large venues (e.g., sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues) can operate under moderate prevention protocols.
- Gyms should adhere to standard sanitation protocols.
- Schools and organized youth activities (e.g., daycare, camp) can be open, but should strongly consider using public health safety measures.
Employers
- Encourage telework whenever possible.
- Close common areas or enforce social distancing.
- Non-essential travel can occur.
- Consider special accommodations for personnel who are vulnerable.
