17 new COVID-19 cases in SFC

"The colorized system will be based on guidelines and gateways set forth by the President and the Centers for Disease Control in their reopening Phase One, Two and Three Guidance," the health center said. "We will also provide guidance for mitigation measures that are in line with the level of community threat from COVID-19. The public should practice the appropriate level of prevention based on the current conditions."

The yellow phase is listed as moderate mitigation measures. The following are the health center's guidance for this phase:

Individuals

Vulnerable individuals should continue to limit non-essential travel. Precautions should be taken to isolate vulnerable residents. Engage in public safety measures.

General populations: social settings of more than 50 people, where physical distancing isn't practical, should be avoided, and non-essential travel can occur.

Everyone should be practicing good hygiene in accordance to CDC guidelines: social distancing, using face coverings when unable to social distance and staying home when sick.

Public Places

Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should be prohibited. Those who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene.

Bars should operate with diminished standing-room occupancy.

Large venues (e.g., sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues) can operate under moderate prevention protocols.

Gyms should adhere to standard sanitation protocols.

Schools and organized youth activities (e.g., daycare, camp) can be open, but should strongly consider using public health safety measures.

Employers