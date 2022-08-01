25 troopers graduate from MSHP Law Enforcement Academy

Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), recently announced 25 troopers graduated from the patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on June 24.

The ceremony took place in the academy gym in Jefferson City. The 113th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on Jan. 18 to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Monday, July 11.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe provided the keynote address; Olson also addressed the class. The Hon. Patricia Breckenridge, judge on the Supreme Court of Missouri, administered the oath of office to the new troopers.

Four class awards were presented during the graduation. The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earned the respective award. Trooper Gregory A. Bixler earned the Physical Fitness Award. Trooper John M. Haines earned the Firearms Award. Trooper Tyler R. Peoples earned the Academics Award. Trooper Trey A. Gaedke earned the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.

The names (hometowns), and first assignments of members of the 113th Recruit Class are listed online at the Missouri State Highway Patrol website.

Locally, Troop C assignments included:

Adam P. Billiot (Washington), Zone 4, St. Louis County

Nicholas J. Bringer (Monticello), Zone 13, Jefferson County

Jack J. Collins (Bolivar), Zone 13, Jefferson County

Trey A. Gaedke (Newburg), Zone 3, South St. Louis and Jefferson Counties

Mayer E. Mitchell (Ballwin), Zone 16, Ste. Genevieve and Perry Counties

Eric R. Sikes (St. Louis), Zone 2, North St. Louis County

Richard J. Waite (Troy), Zone 5, Pike and Lincoln Counties

Clayton J. Walker (Marble Hill), Zone 14, St. Francois and Washington Counties