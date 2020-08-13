26 new cases in Wash Co; 40 more in SFC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Washington County Health Department reported 26 new cases on Thursday. There are 132 total cases and 58 active cases.

Nineteen cases are associated with the Washington County Jail.

St. Francois County reported 40 more cases on Thursday. There are a total of 481 cases and 31 of 167 active cases are Department of Corrections-related.

Their Facebook states, "Due to the rapid increase in cases, our capacity to investigate cases in a timely manner is not possible. We are seeing active community transmission. Every interaction with persons outside your household should be treated as a risk for transmission. Please wear a mask in public places and maximize distancing from others."

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported two new cases. They now have 67 total cases and 17 active cases.

The health department also reported a possible exposure risk from 10:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. last Saturday at the River Rapids Waterpark. They are asking anyone who was at this location at this time to monitor for symptoms of the virus until Aug. 22.

The Madison County Health Department has reported four new cases this week, bringing the total to 31 cases.

The Iron County Health Department reported five new cases on Thursday. The county now has 30 cases and 11 active cases.