3 new COVID-19 cases in SFC

The St. Francois County Health Department reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The county has 25 active cases, five of which are associated with the Department of Corrections outbreaks.

Of the 194 total cases, 111 are associated with the outbreaks.

The Washington County Health Department reported two new cases, bringing the total to 43 cases. The county has 12 active cases.

According to the Associated Press, Gov. Mike Parson sought to reassure Missourians about the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday as the state reported 888 new confirmed cases, its second largest single-day increase.

“WE ARE NOT DEFENSELESS AGAINST COVID-19," Parson, a Republican, said in a tweet. “We are much better prepared now to deal with the virus than we were in March. We know more about the virus. We know how to box-in outbreaks. We have accelerated testing and our health care system is stable."

His tweet came as the number of new cases rose Wednesday to 29,714, up nearly 18% from a week ago. The only other day with a bigger jump was Tuesday, when 936 new cases were added to the total.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also reported that the number of deaths rose by 10 to 1,103.