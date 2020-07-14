4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in SFC; free testing done at MAC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Francois County reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There are 26 active cases, five of which are associated with the Department of Corrections outbreaks.

The county has 191 total cases; 110 are associated with the prison outbreaks in Farmington and Bonne Terre.

The Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard held a free community testing event on Tuesday at Mineral Area College. Tests were given by appointment only. There were 384 slots given for the drive-through testing.

Health Director Amber Elliott said this would probably be a one-time testing event unless the county starts to see another spike in cases. The state offered the free testing opportunity after the recent spike in cases at the two Department of Corrections facilities.

The St. Genevieve County Health Department reported one new case on Tuesday. The county now has 28 total cases and four active cases.

The Washington County Health Department reported two new cases, bringing its total to 41. The county has 11 active cases.