4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in SFC; free testing done at MAC

The St. Francois County reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
There are 26 active cases, five of which are associated with the Department of Corrections outbreaks.
The county has 191 total cases; 110 are associated with the prison outbreaks in Farmington and Bonne Terre.
The Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard held a free community testing event on Tuesday at Mineral Area College. Tests were given by appointment only. There were 384 slots given for the drive-through testing.
Health Director Amber Elliott said this would probably be a one-time testing event unless the county starts to see another spike in cases. The state offered the free testing opportunity after the recent spike in cases at the two Department of Corrections facilities.
The St. Genevieve County Health Department reported one new case on Tuesday. The county now has 28 total cases and four active cases.
The Washington County Health Department reported two new cases, bringing its total to 41. The county has 11 active cases.
According to the Associated Press, Missouri's health department reported 936 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, by far the largest number reported in the state in a single day since the pandemic began.
State data also shows that hospitalizations are on the rise. Around Missouri, 932 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, as of July 10, the most recent available date. That was the highest total since 984 people were hospitalized on May 5.
Missouri’s previous one-day high for new cases was 795, on Thursday. All told, 28,826 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Missouri, and 1,093 deaths, including 10 announced Tuesday.
“This virus is still here, and it’s not going to just disappear,” Republican Gov. Mike Parson said. “Yes, we are going to see more positive cases. We know this, but we are in a much different place than we were four months ago.”
He said the state is better prepared to handle outbreaks than it was when the virus first hit Missouri.
