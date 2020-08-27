4 new suspected COVID-19 deaths and 1,011 cases in SFC

Cases of COVID-19 in St. Francois County have topped 1,000 and there are four new suspected deaths from the virus.
St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott reported the suspected deaths on her Facebook Live update on Thursday.
“What that means when I say suspect, it means that we know that person was COVID-positive; we know that person was very sick from COVID; and we know that person has now passed away, unfortunately,” Elliott explained.
In order to certify the death as COVID-related, the health center has to have a vital record and the state is a few weeks behind on getting those death certificates. The health center will add those deaths to the stats when they are able to confirm them.
Elliott said she normally likes to wait until deaths are confirmed to report them. But in this case, because the state is so far behind, she thinks it’s important to report them.
The health center reported 20 new cases on Thursday. There are now 1,011 total cases and 473 active cases.
Of the active cases, 63 are related to long-term care facilities and 68 are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks.
“The data should be a call to action,” Elliott said. “That’s my call to action: that we all wear masks and do our best to social distance – wearing a mask when age appropriate and medical conditions taken into account – good hand-washing, good hygienic practices and staying home when sick.”
Elliott said that the information the health center puts out and CDC guidelines are all out there to help residents make the best decisions for them and their families.
“I think we also need to remember that the decisions that we make affect the people around us,” she added. “And that could spiral to other people that we might not even know.
"We have the measures to help mitigate and decrease the severity of the pandemic. And my hope is that the community will use those and we need to be able to use those broadly to be able to make a difference in the numbers.”
It will take four weeks to be able to see the affects if every resident started to wear a mask today, she said.
Right now there is one case that transmitted the virus to 10 other people, according to Elliott. Those 10 cases could then transmit it to another 10 people and so on.
“You can see exponential growth and that’s what we are seeing right now,” she said. “That’s when the cases are shooting up.”
She said that places people tend to congregate, such as churches, funerals and weddings, are hotspots right now. But there are cases everywhere.
“Every interaction in the community needs to be treated as a chance for transmission, every one of them,” Elliott said.
She said she hasn’t heard of many cases in schools yet from her staff.
“I do expect that every school will be open when Farmington and North County open on Sept. 8,” Elliott said.
The health center is so overwhelmed with cases right now that they are five days behind on investigating and contact tracing, according to Elliott. She is hoping to bolster staffing when the CARES Act comes in. But until then, the health center is asking for help from the community.
The health center is asking the public to do the following:
- If you test positive for COVID-19, stay home and isolate yourself away from others. People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others. In the home, anyone sick or infected should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific “sick room” or area and using a separate bathroom (if available). Start making a contact list for "close contacts" that you have been around 48 hours prior to symptom onset. Let your contacts know that they may have been exposed.
- If you have been within six feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for at least 15 minutes, please self-quarantine at home away from others for 14 days after the last contact with the case and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If you are being tested for COVID-19, please self-quarantine at home away from others until test results are available.
Other counties
The Ste. Genevieve and Iron County Health Departments each reported three new cases on Thursday. Ste. Genevieve County now has 15 active cases and 112 total cases. Iron County has 18 active cases and 72 total cases.
The Madison County Health Department reported eight new cases on Wednesday night, bringing the total to 98 cases and 55 active cases.
Also on Wednesday night, the Washington County Health Department reported 15 new cases. The county now has 265 cases and 101 active cases.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
