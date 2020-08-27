4 new suspected COVID-19 deaths and 1,011 cases in SFC

Elliott said that the information the health center puts out and CDC guidelines are all out there to help residents make the best decisions for them and their families.

“I think we also need to remember that the decisions that we make affect the people around us,” she added. “And that could spiral to other people that we might not even know.

"We have the measures to help mitigate and decrease the severity of the pandemic. And my hope is that the community will use those and we need to be able to use those broadly to be able to make a difference in the numbers.”

It will take four weeks to be able to see the affects if every resident started to wear a mask today, she said.

Right now there is one case that transmitted the virus to 10 other people, according to Elliott. Those 10 cases could then transmit it to another 10 people and so on.

“You can see exponential growth and that’s what we are seeing right now,” she said. “That’s when the cases are shooting up.”

She said that places people tend to congregate, such as churches, funerals and weddings, are hotspots right now. But there are cases everywhere.