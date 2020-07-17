7 more COVID-19 cases in SFC

“When you're wearing them, they may offer you some protection,” Elliott explained. “But by and large, when you're wearing a mask, you're actually protecting the people around you. There's a lot of evidence to support that. And so again, we want to protect our most vulnerable (and) mitigate the possibility of the spread of this disease.”

Elliott said it is recommended you wash your cloth mask daily if you are using it every day.

The Washington County and Iron County Health Departments each reported one new case on Friday.

Washington County now has 45 cases and 12 active cases. Iron County has four total cases and one active case.

According to the Associated Press, statewide, there were 868 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, the third-largest single day increase. The new cases brought the total to 31,290, a 37% increase from two weeks ago. The number of deaths also increased by eight to 1,121, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Meanwhile, officials pulled the plug Friday on the Missouri State Fair, saying a surge in the coronavirus made it unsafe to bring that many people together. The fairgrounds in Sedalia instead will be the site of a smaller event, a youth livestock show, in August, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

And 14 employees of the St. Charles County Department of Corrections have tested positive for the coronavirus. Those workers and 19 others who were exposed to them are all under quarantine, county spokeswoman Mary Enger said.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

