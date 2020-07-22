8 more COVID-19 cases in SFC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Francois County Health Center reported eight more new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. They reported eight on Tuesday and 16 on Monday.

The county has 32 active cases, eight of which are associated with the two Department of Corrections outbreak. There are 234 total cases; 127 cases are from the DOC outbreaks.

There are 34 cases with no known source of contract, up two from Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, Missouri on Wednesday once again reported the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, the fifth time the state has topped its daily high in the last eight days.

The state reported 1,301 new cases Wednesday, 163 more than the previous record of 1,138 the day before. The state also reported 16 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

Daily counts of new cases can be significantly altered by backlogs caused by increased testing across the state, the state Department of Health and Senior Services said in a statement Wednesday.

But state health Director Randall Williams said Wednesday that rising community spread of the virus, not a data backlog is behind the rising numbers.

Missouri has reported 36,063 confirmed cases and 1,159 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.