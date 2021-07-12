911 Board achieves sterling MULES review

Another development in the 911 center’s “win” column is the progress being made on Simms Mountain. The original Simms Mountain Tower went up in the early 1990s, and while it’s been modified over the years, the board agreed in recent years it was time to replace it. So far, $124,000 has been spent on the project which is being executed by Brockmiller Construction and Above All Towers.

The board also discussed CAD participation from area fire and EMS departments, both of which tend to use their own dispatching systems. Area police departments all use the 911 center’s system, but fire and EMS departments have limited use of it.

“I know myself, I'm a little disappointed in the CAD system and we're not able to get everybody involved,” said board member Mark Allen. “Somehow, that's just not worked out that way."

Bockenkamp springboarded from the CAD issue to bring up the importance of having a 3- to 5-year plan, since April voters approved the county tax measure that removed a sunset on the center’s primary public-revenue stream.

“You know, historically (board member, Desloge Police Department) Chief (Jebo) Bullock has consistently raised some issues and concerns regarding CAD. And we hear it and we nod our heads in agreement,” he said. “And we're still where we always were.