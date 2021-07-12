911 Board achieves sterling MULES review

The board of St. Francois County 911 Joint Communications resolved to continue meeting with area fire departments and EMS providers in the area to figure out improved computer-aided dispatch (CAD) services.
At its meeting in June, it also discussed creating a new 3- to 5-year plan for future priorities, heard an update on the Simms Mountain Tower project, and congratulated 911 Director Alan Wells for the center’s 100% score on its MULES audit.
The Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System (MULES) is the state’s records custodian for criminal history data and provides an online public service to obtain certified criminal history records. The Missouri State Highway Patrol conducts the audit every two years, Wells said. He complimented Casey McCarty and Bryanna Jones, as well as Tacy Ticer Petrait who works with them in that division, for a “100% outstanding job well done.”
“It was a tough job, with taking on Farmington Police Department records and we also took on St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, all within this last audit period,” he said. “So they've really done an amazing job. And getting 100% on this is amazing. It's really something.”
Board Chairman Ron Bockenkamp congratulated the team for their accomplishment, and asked what would happen if the audit had been less-than-stellar.
“Sanctions,” Wells replied, “and you've got to make corrections. They give you a period to correct things and it's a lot more work, and they can eventually restrict you from use and having access. So then our agencies wouldn't be able to run their people and records and warrants. And we do that for all law enforcement agencies that we dispatch for, 100% of their records.”
Another development in the 911 center’s “win” column is the progress being made on Simms Mountain. The original Simms Mountain Tower went up in the early 1990s, and while it’s been modified over the years, the board agreed in recent years it was time to replace it. So far, $124,000 has been spent on the project which is being executed by Brockmiller Construction and Above All Towers.
The board also discussed CAD participation from area fire and EMS departments, both of which tend to use their own dispatching systems. Area police departments all use the 911 center’s system, but fire and EMS departments have limited use of it.
“I know myself, I'm a little disappointed in the CAD system and we're not able to get everybody involved,” said board member Mark Allen. “Somehow, that's just not worked out that way."
Bockenkamp springboarded from the CAD issue to bring up the importance of having a 3- to 5-year plan, since April voters approved the county tax measure that removed a sunset on the center’s primary public-revenue stream.
“You know, historically (board member, Desloge Police Department) Chief (Jebo) Bullock has consistently raised some issues and concerns regarding CAD. And we hear it and we nod our heads in agreement,” he said. “And we're still where we always were.
"So I want to see the plan developed, and priorities established. I would hope that by the next board meeting between the director and (Mark Allen’s Operation/Construction) committee, you can come forward with a recommendation.”
Bockenkamp said he anticipated the 911 Center’s chief mission, that of communications, to be the guiding priority.
“That'd be the first priority and that, then, speaks to radios and towers and CADS and the whole bit,” he said. “An established list of priorities, projected costs and projected due dates, and when we can realize those objectives. Now, as you move forward, what was priority one could in fact, because of certain things that develop, become priority two, I mean, that's just a part of developing a plan. I think, as a board, that is our next mission: to upgrade our service to the users of this facility.”
Allen and Wells agreed that personnel at the center, as well as area first responders served by the center, should be solicited for feedback while creating the plan.
Some of the center personnel will include new employees who were introduced at the board meeting. They include Dustin Motley, who has experience from Jefferson County 911; Christine Calvert, who is looking forward to building experience; Michelle Mabry, who has experience with probation and parole; Zach Hedrick, who has worked with Park Hills Police Department; and Archie Camden, who has worked for the Assessor’s Office.
In other news, the board:
- Approved the audit.
- Heard board member Ginger Taylor’s financial overview.
- Approved the bills and reviewed the check register.
