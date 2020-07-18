911 board discusses future needs

The 911 Joint Communications board met last week to discuss developments across the state of Missouri, what “the new normal” of funding police might look like, and to talk about renewing their special 911 tax in April 2021.
Chairman Ron Bockenkamp observed that the term “defund the police” has taken on two different interpretations.
“If you’ve been paying attention to what’s going on in our country today, there are dramatic changes to our country that are happening or are being proposed, one of which concerns defunding the police,” he said. “One view is to absolutely defund the police, just get rid of them, there’s an element that doesn’t think we need police officers.
“The other side is looking at staffing of police departments, and is there a way of defunding a portion of the police budget for issues that aren’t really a police matter.”
Bockenkamp used an emergency call about water service as an example. He said a call that should have been routed to a utility department might take away man hours from police, and it might have been improperly dispatched. Bockenkamp pointed out that St. Francois County’s 911 system provides protocols leading to accuracy in assigning the emergency calls, and larger metropolitan areas across the nation are having to play catch-up.
“But it’s something we’re already doing,” he said. “In our board package for our monthly meeting is a total breakdown of the calls, the kinds of calls, and the definition of those calls. St. Francois County 911 is ahead of the curve on this new normal.”
Center Director Alan Wells said the staff played a huge role in making sure the calls were accurately dispatched.
“A lot of it is learned traits, working with all the entities, police, fire, EMS. Through our CAD system, and the classification of calls, the powerphone system, it all helps,” he said. “But also meeting with our public safety groups — our fire chiefs, our police chiefs, our EMS directors — breaking down and evaluating those kinds of situations, most of the departments have their protocols that are also entered into the system. I thank the staff for helping with that.”
Wells reported that after a brief hiatus due to the initial stages of the coronavirus outbreak, the state 911 board is meeting again. Wells is on several state committees, including one for grants, one for uniform training standards across Missouri, and one for regionalization, which divides the state into eight geographic regions so 911 centers can better collaborate on service.
“For example, in Region 8 here, many counties have no true 911 in place. So how do we pull our neighboring counties up to a minimum standard, and maybe roll some monies into those communities for a minimum standard of care for their citizens and people who are traveling through,” Wells said.
Continuing the local level of service might mean extending the sales tax that have made significant improvements over the last several years, Bockenkamp observed later in the meeting. Wells said the tax expires next year, and he suggested asking voters to renew the support for 911 operations in April 2021.
Bockenkamp said it might look a bit different than the prior initiative.
“When we put this to the voters next time, and I think the board agrees, we’re not going to have a sunset provision in the language, we’re going to ask that the tax become permanent. I think we have the track record that will show we’ve been greatly responsible with those tax dollars,” he said. “We’ve accomplished the list of goals we set, and we’ve exceeded it. I feel comfortable in proving that we’ve very responsibly and effectively managed the taxpayers’ dollars as they’ve deemed fit to provide us.”
In other business, Budget and Finance Committee Chairwoman Ginger Taylor observed sales tax receipts were higher for the month of June than in previous years, which she attributed to more people spending money on remodeling and construction. The center is ahead on their budget, and on track to pay down their lease.
The board also unanimously approved moving ahead with the Simms Mountain Project that would make updates to the tower sending out the signals.
Center employee Tacy Petrait, who came over with the Ste. Genevieve 911 merger in 2009, is retiring after 17 years total in central dispatch operations. Wells said he’s hoping she can be retained for part-time work until someone is trained. Her last day was July 17. Bockenkamp and Wells congratulated her and thanked her for her service.
Board Member and Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey shared the ISO report the department recently received. The metrics have changed a bit, but the department received a good rating. Ron Bockenkamp observed, “This is an important subject. It’s more than just looking at an administrative report of statistical data, the bottom line is, the better the report is, and our participation in it, the better the insurance rate for the citizens of this county.”
The board approved spending $14,000 as 40% required on a matching grant to improve automatic vehicle location software.
