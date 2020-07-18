911 board discusses future needs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 911 Joint Communications board met last week to discuss developments across the state of Missouri, what “the new normal” of funding police might look like, and to talk about renewing their special 911 tax in April 2021.

Chairman Ron Bockenkamp observed that the term “defund the police” has taken on two different interpretations.

“If you’ve been paying attention to what’s going on in our country today, there are dramatic changes to our country that are happening or are being proposed, one of which concerns defunding the police,” he said. “One view is to absolutely defund the police, just get rid of them, there’s an element that doesn’t think we need police officers.

“The other side is looking at staffing of police departments, and is there a way of defunding a portion of the police budget for issues that aren’t really a police matter.”

Bockenkamp used an emergency call about water service as an example. He said a call that should have been routed to a utility department might take away man hours from police, and it might have been improperly dispatched. Bockenkamp pointed out that St. Francois County’s 911 system provides protocols leading to accuracy in assigning the emergency calls, and larger metropolitan areas across the nation are having to play catch-up.