911 board focuses on school shootings, communication

Desloge Police Chief Jebo Bullock wants to make sure a school shooting like the latest in Uvalde, Texas, never happens here. And the rest of the 911 board members made it clear during their Wednesday meeting, they want to support that aim with a hefty communications upgrade they say is due, to better connect area first responders who spring into action during any and all disasters, natural and man-made.

On May 24, the small Texas town of Uvalde was thrown into chaos, 19 students and two educators shot to death with an AR-15-style rifle wielded by an 18-year-old man who entered a propped-open door at Robb Elementary School. An investigation and subsequent committee report from the Texas House of Representatives found systemic failure on the part of law enforcement and school officials, but it particularly faulted public safety for failing to effectively respond. At one point, students had been held for over an hour in a barricaded classroom by the gunman before well-armored law enforcement came to a decision on how to proceed.

Locally, Bullock could be said to be in a prime position to galvanize local efforts to prevent such a tragedy happening here. He’s the chief of the Desloge Police Department, one brother is the sheriff of St. Francois County, and another brother is a Farmington Police lieutenant. Bullock sits on the local board of directors for St. Francois County 911 which also oversees emergency communications for Ste. Genevieve County — and he’s the president of the North County R-1 Board of Education.

It was at June 16’s North County board meeting when Bullock announced that a campus-wide school-shooting response needed to be planned and a series of drills needed to be executed to prevent the sort of confusion that caused Uvalde police’s lagged response.

He ended the meeting announcing: “I can only speak for the Desloge Police Department, we won’t wait. And you know the sheriff's not going to, so that's the only ones I can speak for. I can speak for the sheriff because he (told me) the other day.”

There is indication other districts are also working with local police departments, reviewing and upgrading their crisis response and communication plans before the school year starts next week.

During Wednesday’s 911 board meeting, Bullock said about 30 responders attended a mock school-shooting drill on Monday at North County Parkside Elementary. Desloge police and fire departments, EMS and the sheriff’s department had representatives present. He said there are plans to have five more similar sessions once a month, and he invites area first responders to join in on the drills.

“I discovered something that was extremely important,” Bullock said of his findings during the Parkside Elementary drill. “…What I found out during this training was that, during the whole ordeal of an active shooter situation – aside from searching for the shooter, and actually doing the work part — it’s all communications. Almost every bit of it.”

Bullock also stressed the importance of first responders being somewhat acquainted with sprawling school buildings they’re charged with navigating during a crisis.

“There’s so many different things — we pretty well know the layout of our schools (at North County),” Bullock said. “We don’t have any idea of what Farmington schools’ layout is, or you know other schools in other towns like Leadwood, Bismarck or wherever, because when a shooting happens, everybody’s going to respond. Every town, and the sheriff’s department, we’re all going to go.”

And ensuring the communication among EMS, police, fire and other first responders will be crucial, said 911 Director Alan Wells.

The center has been working with Rey Freeman Communications Consulting out of Minnesota for some months to come up with an analysis of the center’s technology and software.

The firm has come up with a comprehensive plan to make sure area first responders can adequately communicate with each other during crisis, and the hopes are that area first responders will sign on to and support the project, if further analysis informs board members the project is doable and affordable. Wells and board member Ginger Taylor, who heads the finance committee, are exploring financing options this week before the board takes a formal vote on whether to pursue the $4 million upgrades.

“For one thing, building materials and our critical infrastructures and schools and courthouses and police departments and hospitals are all made to withstand (force). They're not like they used to be, they're not built with just the traditional wood anymore,” Wells said. “Then the FCC mandated that frequency split years ago, cutting our power half and our bandwidth in half — it has presented challenges, and first responders have gotta be able to talk inside these facilities, that’s what we have to improve.”

The board members all shared the same concern that the price tag might seem hefty, which is why, Wells indicated earlier in the meeting, the board is proceeding carefully to make sure the project is affordable.

“We realize the people we serve place their trust in us, not only professionally, but to spend their tax dollars wisely and responsibly,” he said. “We take that responsibility very, very seriously.”

911 Board Chairman Ron Bockenkamp indicated the cost of a situation like Uvalde’s school shooting would prove more expensive than the ultimate price tag for the technology and software upgrades.

“Our mission here at 911 is communications, that’s our responsibility,” he said. “And where we can make improvement in deliverables on communications, that’s what we have to do … I feel very optimistic about this undertaking and the outcome of it.”