911 board moves ahead with digital radio project

The Board of Directors of the St. Francois County Joint Communications Center agreed last Wednesday to move ahead with a massive radio project predicted to improve communication among all emergency responders in the center’s coverage area within the next year and a half.

The radio project, overseen by consulting service Rey Freeman Communications out of Minnesota, involves upgrading the center’s equipment and expanding its digital capabilities and reach.

The project could cost up to $4.1 million, but the consulting firm says it would vastly improve the unity, quality and response time of emergency services due to improved communication. First responders have found that, with the attractiveness of metal roofs and concrete blocks for construction, sometimes the effectiveness of responders’ radios is lacking.

Center Director Alan Wells gave the board his perspective.

“Before we put in the new tower (last summer on Simms Mountain), our public safety communications was probably 70%, at best. There was a big margin of error in not being able to communicate with responders in a distressed time. So the new tower, which we expected would help greatly but we didn’t know how well, I think probably moved that effectiveness up to 80-85%, but that’s still a great margin of error,” he said. “Lives are at stake, and it’s crucial that we’re able to communicate immediately and dependably.

“This new system will clean all of that up and put us at about a 98% coverage, which to me is something we owe to our responders and our citizens.”

Many emergency response agencies in St. Francois County and Ste. Genevieve County have been discussing the radio project since it was laid out at the September board meeting, mulling over what it might mean for their fire, police, and EMS budgets and operations.

P25 is key to the project — Project 25 is the next phase of digital communications for first responders, yet the technology is able to work backwards and forwards, with both analog and digital radios, and allowing for encryption so that crucial communication among responders is not intercepted by third parties. The flexibility of P25 technology has given rise to the number of radio manufacturers, which is said to allow for better price competition.

Wells pointed out, even if smaller departments cannot afford radio updates at this time, the upgraded infrastructure will still work with their older radios. He pointed out, once they upgrade, they’ll likely be getting digitally-compatible radios anyway, since that’s all manufacturers are making anymore.

Wells also said first responders could apply for a grant for mobile and portable radios. He said, to his recollection, agencies can pursue up to $20,000 with a 50% match, which could fund two radios.

During the meeting, Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert and Bill Stegall, board member and lieutenant with Bonne Terre Police Department, confirmed their department was currently looking into slowly replacing all of their radios, with Stegall estimating it would be about $2,300 per unit for police vehicle radios, and about $1,000 per handheld radio. Calvert said, with today’s unsteady supply chain, the department found it could probably get a new vehicle built before the radio for it would be ready.

It’s estimated, once a funding mechanism for the radio project is chosen – subleases, loans and paying half out of the center’s budget has been discussed -- the switch over would start in the spring of 2023 and last until just after 2024, if all goes well and equipment can be shipped in a timely fashion during the widespread, post-COVID supply chain disruptions.

But first, the center has to secure funding. Wells told the board he and Deputy Director Chuck Farr III recently met with legislators on potential grants or other sources of funding for the radio project.

“There is nothing available per se for the infrastructure backbone at the present time that we can apply for, however, we have sparked some interest with our state and our legislative bodies about a potential bill that may be written or introduced this next year,” he said. “Whether it'll go anywhere or have any success or not, I don't know.”

Board Chairman Ron Bockenkamp asked if the bill had been drafted yet. Wells said to his knowledge, it hadn’t, and the legislative session doesn’t begin until Dec. 1.

Wells asked the board for approval to proceed with finding funding options for the project.

Other news shared with board members:

Finance Committee Chair and board member Ginger Taylor, CPA, reported the center had almost $5.5 million in total account balances, with $1.4 million in the contingency fund. The contingency fund, she reminded her fellow board members, is based on six months’ operating expenditures and is intended to provide a cushion during times of extreme economic volatility or changes in sales tax revenues, which is how the center is supported.

Wells provided the monthly statistics of emergency dispatch’s operations. Total calls for service in September were 11,291, which averaged to about 376 calls per day, which Wells said was a slight increase. Actual 911 amounted to 3,114, or 97 per day average, and 82% of the calls were on wireless technologies and devices. Center employees entered 773 warrants and cleared 766 of them.

Wells said two members of the center’s staff, Gary Fryman and Matt Hart, had completed state-required training to become certified dispatchers. The program is accredited by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials and approved by the state as the certifying mechanism.