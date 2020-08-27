911 Board reviews finances, tower project

The board governing the St. Francois County Joint Communications Center, which oversees emergency communication operations for St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties, heard a positive review on its financials and progress toward building a new radio tower on Simms Mountain during its recent monthly meeting.
Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in St. Francois and surrounding counties, the building is shut down to outside visitors, so the meeting was held virtually.
The pandemic might have affected access to the building, but it didn’t deplete sales tax revenues that benefit the 911 center’s operations, according to board member Ginger Taylor, who heads the Finance Committee. She said last month’s revenues-- $275,000-- were the highest July revenues seen since 2015, when the extra revenue started to be collected. Last year, they were $209,000. In all, they have about a $509,000 surplus, although that includes about $300,000 carried over from last year for the Simms Mountain project.
The tower project to replace the old equipment has been slow-going due to the pandemic, but Center Director Alan Wells said bids have come in from three vendors for the tower and the separate, pre-fabricated building that will need to be built on property they purchased next to the existing tower. At this point, he said, by the looks of it, the tower project should come in well under the $300,000 estimated. Cost questions remain for increased security—fencing, cameras, lighting—and equipment upgrades.
In other news, the board approved the conflict of interest policy which must be filed with the state ethics commission by September.
The next meeting is Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.