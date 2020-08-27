911 Board reviews finances, tower project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The board governing the St. Francois County Joint Communications Center, which oversees emergency communication operations for St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties, heard a positive review on its financials and progress toward building a new radio tower on Simms Mountain during its recent monthly meeting.

Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in St. Francois and surrounding counties, the building is shut down to outside visitors, so the meeting was held virtually.

The pandemic might have affected access to the building, but it didn’t deplete sales tax revenues that benefit the 911 center’s operations, according to board member Ginger Taylor, who heads the Finance Committee. She said last month’s revenues-- $275,000-- were the highest July revenues seen since 2015, when the extra revenue started to be collected. Last year, they were $209,000. In all, they have about a $509,000 surplus, although that includes about $300,000 carried over from last year for the Simms Mountain project.