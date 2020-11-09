911 Board reviews finances

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve used them before and been happy with them,” Allen said. Wells added that Brockmiller’s cost to oversee the project and its subcontractors would be 7% of the entire project, which he said he had estimated would be a bit higher. Allen said anywhere from 8-12% is the norm.

Board chairman Ron Bockenkamp said he agreed with the recommendation.

“The other thing we know about them, and which impresses me, is their commitment to using people from St. Francois County for the subcontracting, and to me that’s very important,” Bockenkamp said.

Wells said Brockmiller has indicated they can complete the project by the end of the year, provided the company that ships the tower does so in a timely fashion. The board unanimously approved by roll-call vote hiring Brockmiller Construction.

In addition to compliments toward Brockmiller, the board talked about instituting a formal way of recognizing employees who go above and beyond.