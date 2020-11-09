911 Board reviews finances

The Board of St. Francois County Joint Communications Center recently reviewed financial reports, approved Brockmiller Construction Inc. as the agency to build the new tower on Simms Mountain, and agreed to institute a new way of recognizing employees who go above and beyond.
Ginger Taylor, the chairwoman of the finance committee, said the 911 center has about $3.7 million in cash on hand, and sales tax collections for the month of September have been their best yet. The board discussed paying off the lease on their building, which Taylor said they would be able to do after the first of the year.
“We could pay it off, if we wanted to, by the end of the year,” she said. “But I don’t know that there’s any reason to expedite it.”
She recommended waiting until after the first of the year to pay it off.
Taylor added that although there was an $816,000 surplus on the books, about $300,000 of that is earmarked from last year’s budget for the Simms Mountain project.
The tower project to replace the old equipment has seen a few delays due to the pandemic, but Center Director Alan Wells and Operation/Construction Committee member Mark Allen, who is also a board member, brought forward Brockmiller Construction Inc. as the preferred contractor to build the tower and the separate, pre-fabricated building on property they purchased next to the existing tower.
“We’ve used them before and been happy with them,” Allen said. Wells added that Brockmiller’s cost to oversee the project and its subcontractors would be 7% of the entire project, which he said he had estimated would be a bit higher. Allen said anywhere from 8-12% is the norm.
Board chairman Ron Bockenkamp said he agreed with the recommendation.
“The other thing we know about them, and which impresses me, is their commitment to using people from St. Francois County for the subcontracting, and to me that’s very important,” Bockenkamp said.
Wells said Brockmiller has indicated they can complete the project by the end of the year, provided the company that ships the tower does so in a timely fashion. The board unanimously approved by roll-call vote hiring Brockmiller Construction.
In addition to compliments toward Brockmiller, the board talked about instituting a formal way of recognizing employees who go above and beyond.
Bockenkamp cited a Daily Journal article in which a couple pulled over when they saw a house engulfed in flames. The husband banged on the windows of the house in case someone was inside — there was — while the wife called 911. While she couldn’t give their exact address, the dispatcher was able to “ping” her cell phone to ascertain the fire’s location. Ultimately, the couple’s quick actions saved a man’s life, and Bockenkamp said it was the dispatcher’s actions in locating the fire that helped send emergency personnel. He said he’d like to institute a “letter of commendation” means of recognizing center employees who go above and beyond to help the public. Allen agreed it would be a good thing to do.
In other business, the board:
- Heard a review on the Bonne Terre ISO report by member and Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief David Pratte. The department saw improved scores which should lead to cheaper insurance rates in the district.
- Heard the center will receive $19,000 in CARES reimbursement for COVID-19 expenses.
- Discussed placing a tax initiative on a future ballot that would not sunset, in order to maintain a consistent, dependable means of support for the increasing emergency dispatch needs in Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois counties.
