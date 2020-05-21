911 board sees good numbers for April

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Francois County 911 Board of Directors recently reviewed the progress on consolidation with Farmington’s central dispatch operations, heard an update on finances and approved both the 2019 audit and a minimum fund balance policy.

Finance Committee chairwoman Ginger Taylor, CPA, reported sales tax for April was $226,330, down slightly from March due to the coronavirus stay-home order by Gov. Mike Parson, but, she said, it was the highest April revenue received by the 911 center since the inception of its tax a few years ago, up about 2.5%. She said the federal stimulus checks probably helped.

“Once the stimulus money came out in mid-April, the hope was that people would use that money to catch up on bills, the mortgage, the rent, etc.,” she said. “I’m not sure that’s happened, but I know a lot of people were at Lowe’s and Walmart right around the time the checks started to hit people’s bank accounts.”

The center retains a surplus of $430,000 this year.

Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief David Pratte, chairman of the ISO Committee, reported he received results from last year’s ISO visit and is in the process of reviewing the findings.