911 board talks of new CAD

The St. Francois County 911 Board met last month to discuss financials, the upcoming tax measure on the April 6 ballot, and CAD systems. On Monday, the board held a special meeting to finalize the pricing on the Simms Mountain project, an overhaul of the tower by Brockmiller Construction that will cost almost $350,000.
CAD (computer-aided dispatching) systems are what first responders use to track and dispatch incidents and calls. How well different fire, EMS and police CAD systems interact with one another depend on how well the systems can mesh.
During the January meeting, 911 Board member Jebo Bullock said, if the April 6 tax issue passes — which would extend the 2014, 3/8-cent sales tax into a permanent source of revenue for the 911 center with no sunset — he would like to see a change in the CAD system used.
“We’re paid off on debt and if the money stays the way it is, I’d like to change CAD from Cushing to something else, say Omnigo,” he said. “The biggest number of (police) departments in this area are with Omnigo now, and Cushing just isn’t working with Omnigo, as far as what it could or should be, as far as taking care of the reporting like it’s supposed to. I’d like to see about the future talk about changing that.”
St. Francois County Joint Communications Director Alan Wells said he would be interested in looking into that possibility as well, with the guidance of agency heads from the public safety departments in the 911 center’s service area. Earlier in the meeting, he noted that emergency calls had increased 20% in the past 10 years.
“I know we looked at Omnigo when we were looking at CAD systems previously, but they weren’t really in the EMS arena, or they only had a single, generic one-page on the fire service in their CAD system,” Wells said. “They developed something at the last minute, but we would’ve been in a pilot project situation with them, and then of course, they got sold as well. The two CADs still don’t seem to be meshing well. I’m sure we’d love to entertain that option.”
“At the time, it was also cost-prohibitive and we were skeptical about the price, but the biggest number of departments seem to have it around here, not sure about the fire departments,” Bullock said. “I’d just like to see something better for the police side of it.”
Board member David Pratte, chief of Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department, agreed it would be important to get feedback from the other emergency response fields.
“I agree, but if that CAD doesn’t support fire and EMS, it doesn’t help us,” he said. “Whatever we buy, we need to research so we cover all three agencies.”
Board member Mark Allen pointed out, if the April 6 measure didn’t pass, the question of buying a new system might be moot.
The board had reviewed a brochure that was put together outlining the April 6 issue to extend the 2014, 3/8-cent sales tax into permanency. None had changes to suggest to it, and it will be mailed to previous voters to inform them of what has been accomplished with the revenues so far.
“We’ve had so far to date, we’ve received just under $17 million under the sales tax initiative, so I’m very hopeful that with the informational materials we send out, they’ll see what we’ve accomplished during this timeframe and the initiative will be approved by taxpayers,” said Ginger Taylor, CPA and head of the board’s finance committee.
As for the end-of-the-year numbers, she said, “Everything’s very solid. I’m very pleased with where we ended up at the end of this year.”
The special board meeting held Monday finalized and approved the costs of the Simms Mountain Tower project. Wells explained the tower is being replaced because the original tower has been in use since 1992, although the tower was purchased in a used condition in the 1980s by the St. Francois County Commission.
"It served its purpose early on, but as we've grown and expanded frequencies and channels, the tower isn't of adequate height and it has integrity issues," he said. "It can only hold so many antennas and it's short, at 110 feet. The old A-frame building is run down and has integrity issues, as well. It all needs to be taken down, sooner than not."
In the mid-2000s, the center partnered with Southeast Missouri University to build another tower — the center offering the land and the university building the tower — to help the college bring their public radio transmission to this part of the region, but Wells said the capacity is at its limit on that tower, too. That tower will remain.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.