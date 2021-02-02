911 board talks of new CAD

“We’ve had so far to date, we’ve received just under $17 million under the sales tax initiative, so I’m very hopeful that with the informational materials we send out, they’ll see what we’ve accomplished during this timeframe and the initiative will be approved by taxpayers,” said Ginger Taylor, CPA and head of the board’s finance committee.

As for the end-of-the-year numbers, she said, “Everything’s very solid. I’m very pleased with where we ended up at the end of this year.”

The special board meeting held Monday finalized and approved the costs of the Simms Mountain Tower project. Wells explained the tower is being replaced because the original tower has been in use since 1992, although the tower was purchased in a used condition in the 1980s by the St. Francois County Commission.

"It served its purpose early on, but as we've grown and expanded frequencies and channels, the tower isn't of adequate height and it has integrity issues," he said. "It can only hold so many antennas and it's short, at 110 feet. The old A-frame building is run down and has integrity issues, as well. It all needs to be taken down, sooner than not."

In the mid-2000s, the center partnered with Southeast Missouri University to build another tower — the center offering the land and the university building the tower — to help the college bring their public radio transmission to this part of the region, but Wells said the capacity is at its limit on that tower, too. That tower will remain.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

