911 Board to add initiative to April 6 ballot

The center’s first text came through a couple weeks ago in which a juvenile reported a sexual abuse case “and she did it through texting instead of traditional calling. 911 Operator Matt Perry fielded the call,” Wells said.

Stegall thanked the board for the recognition.

The Simms Mountain Tower project is moving along, although Wells said due to the rocky nature of the terrain, there will undoubtedly be a bit of cost overrun for the guyed tower.

“We’ll know more as we move into January and Brockmiller meets with us on the final figures,” Wells said, adding the old tower will be taken down eventually, and the current tower is overloaded, but the new tower will take care of their requirements with a plan for future expansion also taken into account. Estimates have the overruns at about $50-$60,000.

At the beginning of the meeting, the board decided to pay off the lease-purchase of the building before the end of the year, which would be about $444,000. Bockenkamp took a moment to compliment Taylor on her accounting contributions and fiscal advice on the board.