911 Board to add initiative to April 6 ballot

The board overseeing St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties’ 911 operations used its Dec. 17 meeting to discuss the Simms Mountain Tower project and an initiative to be placed on the April 6 ballot.
The taxpayers in the 911 service region approved a 3/8-cent sales tax in 2014 that has been the 911 center’s chief source of revenue since landlines lost popularity more than a decade ago. The money has been used for a variety of major projects, including improving and expanding the center’s once-outdated facility and updating the system’s technology and software.
Set to sunset next year, the board is hoping taxpayers agree to continue the less-than-half-cent tax, this time without sunset, to continue funding their emergency services to St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Reynolds counties.
“If we don’t have that sales tax, where’s our revenue coming from? The cell phone fee?” asked board member Ginger Taylor, who leads the finance committee.
“Our chief source of revenue is the sales tax,” Center Director Alan Wells said.
Taylor reported that the month of November saw $313,068 in sales tax revenue.
“That’s a big number, we’re continuing to hold very strong this year, even with COVID issues and everything else,” she said, adding that's more sales tax revenue in 2020 so far than they collected in the entire year of 2019.
Board member David Pratte, chief of the Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department, said, “If we’re looking at our tax from the point of view of firefighters and chiefs, you might want to tell them the tax is needed to upgrade that radio system, and we need to have a plan in place to get to that location.”
Wells agreed.
To inform the public about the tax initiative, the center and the board are working on an informational booklet about the tax issue in April, which the board had an opportunity to review.
“When Alan was out selling the current tax (in 2014), he made commitments on how that money would be used,” Board Chairman Ron Bockenkamp said. “This document demonstrates to the taxpayer that we not only honored those commitments, there were instances where we succeeded above and beyond those commitments.”
One of the above-and-beyond projects the center recently completed was adding citizens’ ability to text the center. The board formally recognized IT/Systems’ Allen Stegall with a certificate of appreciation for his work adding texting to the 911 system.
“I asked him to spearhead this project to get all our carriers on board and our 911 system, to bring texting to the citizens of Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois counties,” Wells said. “This is our formal public announcement that we now receive texting from all major carriers, and we’re hoping to bring in Reynolds County. Allen did a great job, and we just want to award him with our certificate of appreciation.”
The center’s first text came through a couple weeks ago in which a juvenile reported a sexual abuse case “and she did it through texting instead of traditional calling. 911 Operator Matt Perry fielded the call,” Wells said.
Stegall thanked the board for the recognition.
The Simms Mountain Tower project is moving along, although Wells said due to the rocky nature of the terrain, there will undoubtedly be a bit of cost overrun for the guyed tower.
“We’ll know more as we move into January and Brockmiller meets with us on the final figures,” Wells said, adding the old tower will be taken down eventually, and the current tower is overloaded, but the new tower will take care of their requirements with a plan for future expansion also taken into account. Estimates have the overruns at about $50-$60,000.
At the beginning of the meeting, the board decided to pay off the lease-purchase of the building before the end of the year, which would be about $444,000. Bockenkamp took a moment to compliment Taylor on her accounting contributions and fiscal advice on the board.
“The expertise that we have the privilege of having, vis-à-vis Ginger in particular, certainly put us in a heck of a comfort position when start talking about our fiduciary responsibilities and the correct and effective utilization of tax dollars,” Bockenkamp said. “The reporting Ginger’s constructed leaves no question as to the moneys received and how they’re spent. We can’t express our thanks enough to her and our staff’s assistance in that regard.”
In other news, the board also:
- Approved various budget adjustments.
- Accepted with regret the news that board member Todd Mecey is not seeking re-election in April.
- Approved $30,000 for the MoPERM insurance policy covering liability for the building, facilities and grounds.
