911 center checks year-end numbers

The board governing 911 operations at the St. Francois County Joint Communications Center heard about finances, year-end call totals and the Simms Mountain Tower project during its virtual meeting last Wednesday.

Board member and finance committee chairwoman Ginger Taylor announced there was a surplus of $1,148,000 at the end of the year.

“So that's exciting. I think that's probably the largest surplus we've seen on the board since we've been here. So I was really thrilled about that,” she said. “I’m very appreciative of that sales tax initiative and the fact that our citizens in our county, saw fit to make this happen.

"Without all of that, 911 was struggling at best and probably wouldn't have even existed (had the November 2021 tax issue not been made permanent). So kudos to everyone that's made that a reality.”

Taylor said in looking at the 2021 operating expenses, it’s been the practice of making sure that at least six months’ worth of the previous year’s operating expenses are in a contingency fund for the current year, in case something economically catastrophic happens. She asked that the board agree to transfer about $315,000 from a money market account over to the contingency fund so that it rose to a little more than $1,394,000. The board voted in favor of the action.

Director Alan Wells gave the board last month's tallies for 911 usage.

He said there were 10,870 service calls for all agencies, averaging to 351 each day. The total for 911-only calls was 3,404, with 79% of the calls coming from wireless means. Warrants entered for the month were 843, warrants cleared for the month were 813. Active warrants as of Jan. 4 were 8,725.

As for all of 2021, Wells said, “We post the year end a little higher than normal, but we did have full tallies with the consolidation, with Farmington Police on board with us, so that's why our numbers are going to be a lot higher overall.”

He said there were 132,958 calls for service last year, an average of 369 per day. Of that, the 911 emergency calls numbered 41,549.

Allen Stegall, IT and systems administrator, said the Simms Mountain Tower project is ongoing, further construction is stalled until a part is delivered.

“It’s just like anything else these days, it depends on the supply chain,” he said.

The board also had preliminary discussions with Mike Mazzitello, who owns a public safety consulting company in Wisconsin and who will be presenting his findings about the center, its current standing and opportunities it could consider pursuing in the future. Mazzitello Professional Services’ website indicates it assesses emergency response centers' current technology, offers consulting for dispatch center services, tower site development and management and site connectivity, and provides staffing consulting. A presentation of its findings is expected this spring.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

