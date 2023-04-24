The board of the St. Francois County Joint Communications Center, or 911 Board of Directors, at its April 12 meeting honored an outgoing member, welcomed a new member, and got down to the business of entering the next phases of the area’s massive emergency radio project.

Board changes

Board secretary David Pratte, who represents District 2 and is the Big River/Bonne Terre fire chief, swore in fellow board members elected on April 4 to four-year terms: Ron Bockenkamp, longtime chairman representing the 911 area at-large; James “Jebo” Bullock, Subdistrict 2 and vice chairman of the board, who is also the Desloge police chief; and newcomer Steve Young, who is taking the Subdistrict 1 seat over from Mark Allen and is employed as a fire and explosion investigator for a large insurance provider, with 20 years of experience working in fire and explosion investigation.

Allen decided to retire from the board after serving the 911 center in a leadership and advisory capacity beginning with its inception in 1991, when he was elected to the first board of directors. He again joined the board in April 2015.

Allen was also a manager/paramedic for St. Francois County Ambulance District from 1977 to 1996, where he was responsible for all aspects of managing EMS operations of the ambulance district. He managed a staff of 45 employees including office personnel, EMTs, and paramedics, and coordinated a county-wide first responder program and served on the St. Francois County 911 board to consolidate the central dispatching system. He was also an EMS instructor at Mineral Area College and a deputy coroner, then coroner for St. Francois County.

He has worked part-time for the Reynolds County Ambulance District as a field medic after taking early retirement from the St. Charles Fire Department. Allen worked as a chief medical officer for the St. Charles Fire Department from 2003 to 2010, where he was responsible for day-to-day operations of the EMS division including quality assurance, accreditation, education and billing for services. He also helped provide on-scene supervision and evaluation of standards of care for fire department personnel; development, implementation, and evaluation of policy and protocols, and managed special EMS operations for large-scale city events.

He was a director of Physician Clinics at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center from 1998 to 2003, where he would coordinate day-to-day operations of 14 physician offices and the central billing office, implement policies and maintain accreditation standards and maintain all computer services and technical support for the clinics and central billing.

Allen was VFW Firefighter/Captain of the year in 2006 and received formal recognition by the Missouri House and Senate in 1984 and 1997 for EMS activities. He received the MEMSA Ambulance Service of the Year 1989 award and the MEMSA EMT Instructor of The Year in 1984.

Bockenkamp presented Allen with a plaque of appreciation. “When Mark attended the meetings, you never had to worry about him having an observation and a comment,” Bockenkamp told the crowded meeting room. “Mark is one of those guys, when he spoke, you could tell his history and experience were appreciated because the room would go silent. He had no hesitancy in advising the board in the right direction on issues and matters of importance.”

Alan Wells said he wouldn’t be directing the 911 center if it hadn’t been for Allen.

“I was a young officer in the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department and Mark was the director of the first ambulance district for the county that he helped form and ran for 19 years, along with being a coroner for St. Francois County. Mark was instrumental on this board in starting 911 and putting it together. Mark was on the first board that hired me. In that time, we’ve all come a long way,” Wells said. “He’s done an amazing job and I can’t say enough about all he’s contributed to public safety here for our police, fire and EMS. It’s been an honor and privilege to know and work with him, not just professionally, but personally.”

Allen said “it’s been awesome, a great experience for me. I’m sure you’ll all make sure it continues on. I was proud to be a part of it.”

Iron County consolidation

The scope of operation has expanded once again for the 911 center. In 2011, it welcomed Ste. Genevieve emergency operations under its umbrella, took in the Farmington city emergency dispatch operations in 2020, and as of April 3, Iron County emergency dispatch services will now be under its auspices.

The board was approached last fall by Iron County 911, which formerly contracted with Washington County for emergency dispatch and radio services. Wells said the 911 center successfully met its April 3 deadline to “go live.”

“We had a short window, as you all know, once we got into that contractual agreement with Iron County to make that happen and go live,” Wells said. “We successfully completed that with really no hiccups at all, other than the programming of one of the warning sirens, I think, had an issue — but that went relatively smooth. So smooth, it's scary.”

Iron County has already remitted its first monthly statement, and although it hadn’t initially taken up the 911 center on the offer to enter MULES data, the county had changed its mind since the abrupt personnel changes in the Iron County Sheriff’s Department in March, when the sheriff and two deputies were arrested on multiple felony charges.

“I insisted that we do our own internal audit of their system, their MULES program, and that's a separate line item that they will be billed for separately because it's man-hours on our part,” Wells said. “We're about 50% through it, and so that's progressing. So we will have MULES as of right now by that agreement.”

Radio Project

Rey Freeman of Rey Freeman Communications Consulting provided an overview of the second phase of a massive radio-system overhaul that will affect Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois counties’ dispatching and communication.

The first phase involved assessment of the 911 system’s radio towers, equipment, and area emergency responders’ radio equipment, along with choosing a plan of attack for the updates. The second phase involves getting RFPs and bids to provide the materials and get the construction underway, as well as planning out the third phase.

For St. Francois County, the upgrades involve a new VHF P25 simulcast VHF system that will take both analog and digital radio signals. Four new tower sites will be added to the original and only radio tower site, Simms Mountain. Plans are to locate new primary towers in Farmington, French Village, Knob Lick and Bonne Terre. Four receive-only sites will be the current Park Hills and Farmington tower sites, with a leased tower on Iron Mountain and a Farmington site on Progress Avenue to be added.

In Ste. Genevieve County, the upgrades involve a new VHF P25 simulcast VHF system that will take both analog and digital radio signals. There will be six primary tower sites, half of which are already in place-- Lime Kiln, Bloomsdale Water Tower and Lawrenceton Tower—and three more tower sites will be added, Old STG PSAP, St. Mary, and Wolf Creek.

The cost of the entire project will be about $7.1 million. St. Francois County’s portion will be about $4 million, which they plan to borrow and pay off using the extended sales tax voters approved last year. Ste. Genevieve will pay their $3 million portion using the new sales tax voters just approved April 4. Before that, Ste. Genevieve was still relying on the land-line phone fee that, in the age of cell phones, had brought in revenue that dwindled to $100,000 per year.

The cost of upgrading emergency radios for Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois counties’ EMS, fire and police will be handled by the individual departments and services, but the 911 center agreed to pay a firm from South Carolina that specializes in grant writing to help the departments. Wolf Creek Fire Chief Bart Mabry has been spearheading the effort to secure grants for the departments.

Freeman, whose consulting work has gotten the project along this far, is based in Minnesota, but he said each time he visits the St. Francois County Joint Communications Center, he is impressed.

“I know it sounds like I'm you know, what do you call it, glad-handing or whatever. But I'm from the big city and this is, you know, mostly a rural county here. I'm just impressed at this organization. I’ve been doing a lot of work in Iowa, Nebraska and stuff and I tell people about this operation, because it's unusual, quite frankly, to see such a professionally-run 911 organization,” he said.

“And you know, of course you're dealing with two, now three counties and so forth. I just sit back here and kind of listen to you run your business and it's impressive. So for what that's worth, thank you.”