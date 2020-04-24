911 center, Farmington dispatch continue with merger

The 911 Center Board of Directors met via teleconference earlier last week to discuss financials, operations affected by COVID-19 and the Farmington consolidation effort.
Alan Wells, the director of the 911 center that serves St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties, said the consolidation of the Farmington emergency dispatch, which serves the city’s police department, is proceeding, if a bit slowed by the coronavirus outbreak.
Farmington Police Department has always had its own emergency dispatch system, but calls still went through 911, and a decision would always have to be made as to whether to route the call to the police or another applicable emergency responder, resulting in a bit of a lag. Talks to merge Farmington and the county 911 dispatch efforts resumed last fall.
Wells said it had been hoped to have everything in place by April 1, but because of various hurdles presented by the coronavirus shutdowns and technological adaptations that need to happen, the merger might need a couple more weeks to complete.
“We expect to finalize the programming this week and perhaps be able to complete that full transition sometime next week. However, you all had approved hiring all six personnel that applied from Farmington dispatch,” Wells reminded the 911 board. “We intended to move them over under our payroll effective April 1 but that had not happened yet. We are planning to move them onto our payroll (Thursday, April 16). They will still remain in position where they are presently until we finalize the programming of the system this week and perhaps have them seated here versus down there sometime next week.”
Additionally, Wells and his staff are working on technological adaptations that would need to happen to turn Farmington’s dispatching operations into a back-up for the 911 center. The cost has come in a bit higher than previously forecast, but Wells said he was looking at bridging the financial gap with the help of available grants and state monies.
There’s been a bit of extra expense to stay ahead of the coronavirus, Wells said, some of it incurred by his employees, who have been strongly encouraged as very essential employees during the pandemic to do everything they can to stay healthy at work and at home. To that end, because there’s a $5,000 discretionary fund for employees, Wells said he plans to reimburse employees up to $100 each, upon showing receipts for extra sanitizer, wipes, masks, gloves, technology that encourages social distancing or working from home, and other items from a list of potential unforeseen expenses.
He said while dispatch employees are still working in their area, the building itself is on lockdown, with no one from the outside allowed in past the foyer.
“We have been working with our staff in-depth about keeping the facility and their workspaces here as clean as possible and being de-germed as best as possible and to keep the distancing social distancing,” he said. “We have been on lockdown here for over a month. And as well, as we've been keeping some supportive or administrative staff and our support, backup dispatch staff, circling through and working from home as much as possible, and trying to just keep the essential here to get through the day-to-day operations.”
Wells observed the recent passing of Dan Duncan, St. Francois County Emergency Management director, and said his professionalism and bright personality would be missed.
He also told the board that the St. Francois County Health Center and other county health centers have been doing an excellent job gathering information and keeping the public informed of the virus’s spread in the area. He added that the state 911 oversight board sent a letter to Department of Health and Senior Services, the EMS network, the governor and his staff, stating the urgency of the state’s 911 centers knowing where the active COVID-19 patients were, so first responders could take appropriate precautions when responding to emergencies.
Also during the meeting, the board heard a clean audit report from representatives of Maloney, Wright and Robbins.
Board member and CPA Ginger Taylor, who chairs the center’s budget and finance committee, provided an overview on March’s budget. The month’s financial picture showed a healthy enough balance despite the general economic shutdown due to COVID-19.
Sales tax revenue was still relatively healthy, “but April will be where it winds up telling,” Taylor said.
When asked by Bockenkamp if aggressive repayment of the loan is still a possibility or whether she was thinking it wise to revisit the approach, Taylor said it would still be possible to revisit the situation before the end of the fiscal year and make a better-informed decision as time goes on.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
