911 center, Farmington dispatch continue with merger

Additionally, Wells and his staff are working on technological adaptations that would need to happen to turn Farmington’s dispatching operations into a back-up for the 911 center. The cost has come in a bit higher than previously forecast, but Wells said he was looking at bridging the financial gap with the help of available grants and state monies.

There’s been a bit of extra expense to stay ahead of the coronavirus, Wells said, some of it incurred by his employees, who have been strongly encouraged as very essential employees during the pandemic to do everything they can to stay healthy at work and at home. To that end, because there’s a $5,000 discretionary fund for employees, Wells said he plans to reimburse employees up to $100 each, upon showing receipts for extra sanitizer, wipes, masks, gloves, technology that encourages social distancing or working from home, and other items from a list of potential unforeseen expenses.

He said while dispatch employees are still working in their area, the building itself is on lockdown, with no one from the outside allowed in past the foyer.