911 center looks at massive upgrades

The board of St. Francois County Joint Communications Center, which handles 911 calls for St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties, voted at its meeting Wednesday morning to move ahead in pursuit of massive upgrades that could cost up to $4.1 million, and which their consulting firm says would vastly improve the unity, quality and response time of emergency services due to improved communication.

For more than 90 minutes, board members hashed through logistics, finances and the process by which Center Director Alan Wells will be shepherding the project that would affect communications for law enforcement, fire and EMS units throughout the two counties.

Board member Ginger Taylor, who chairs the Budget and Finance Committee for the 911 center, said the project’s enormity and value to taxpayers made the extra time and focus a necessity during the discussion, which was marked with questions regarding the cost for the radios, extra towers and for the consulting firm’s $125,000 fee which would be included in the $4.1 million estimated cost.

“This back-and-forth is because this board has never taken anything just lightly,” Taylor said late in the talks. “You know, we examine every possible option that we can to make sure we’re making the best-informed decision that’s for our counties. We take our job and our roles very seriously.”

Deputy Director Chuck Farr presented a PowerPoint slide show based on findings from Rey Freeman Communications Consulting, which showed the mobile, portable and pager radios being used by St. Francois County agencies varied widely by make, model, and — most importantly — age and capabilities, some dating back to the 2000s. Most of the radios are analog-only, with very few sporting P25 capabilities.

P25 is key to the project — Project 25 is the next phase of digital communications for first responders, yet the technology is able to work backwards and forwards, with both analog and digital radios, and allowing for encryption so that crucial communication among responders is not intercepted by third parties. The flexibility of P25 technology has given rise to the number of radio manufacturers, which is said to allow for better price competition.

Updating first responders’ communication capabilities, the consulting firm found about 50% of existing radios could be used with a new system. Sufficiently upgrading all radios to P25 digital technology which would allow emergency responders to communicate no matter the thickness or density of a building’s materials — such as metal roofs or cinderblock construction common among healthcare facilities and schools — would cost about $1.5 million in addition to the $4.1 million for the upgraded radio system equipment and services, expanded tower sites, and miscellaneous, crucial things like FCC licensing fees and systems training.

The $4.1 million option was a middle-of-the-road option, the board members rejecting the patchwork option of upgrading the analog simulcast, and the “Cadillac” option of P25 trunked simulcast, which requires more expensive radios and equipment that would have added $326,000 to the final price tag.

“It (the P25 digital option) is going to tremendously increase what we're trying to do now,” Farr said during the presentation. “And radio coverage is going to be a lot better than it is now. We would be doing multi-site simulcasts, that means we're going to be transmitting from all these additional tower sites, not just from here at 911 or Simms Mountain. It's going to tremendously increase what we're trying to do now. You can't imagine how good it's going to be.”

Board member David Pratte, who chairs the ISO Committee for the 911 center, said fire chiefs were discussing the P25 route already.

“After last month’s meeting, we had a meeting of the fire department chiefs and officers, we’re all trying to do a FEMA grant that would bring all the fire departments to P25 radios,” he said. “Two counties are interested, St. Francois and Ste. Gen. If some of the other counties are interested, we could go for a regional grant. We want to be working in the realm of P25 simultaneously with this project, ready to move ahead.”

Wells noted that the improvements to the Simms Mountain tower did help, but new, more solid construction of buildings has threatened the efficiency and effectiveness of the older communications technology.

“Even if we looked at just changing all of those mobiles and portables and extenders on everybody, you’re looking at almost an $8 million investment,” he said. “So this is the best option and will make it possible for us to improve and save life and property — and protect our responders.”

After the board members agreed to move ahead with the P25 digital, middle-of-the-road option and to continue working with Rey Freeman Communications, Wells will begin looking into funding options to bring to the members for approval.

The 911 center earlier this year had its funding stabilized, with voters making permanent its sales-tax-funding mechanism that would have sunset from a previous bond issue which made renovations, expansions and improvements to the center located in the Park Hills Industrial Park. The bonds were paid off earlier than scheduled.

In other business, board member and Desloge Police Chief James “Jebo” Bullock announced that on Sept. 30, from 3-9 p.m., police, EMS and fire personnel are invited to North County High School for training exercises regarding active shootings. He said about 40 people are already enrolled for the free educational, hands-on exercise.