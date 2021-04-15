911 center reviews election win

The board of directors overseeing St. Francois County Joint Communications welcomed new members and wished well a couple of members who were leaving.

The board also generally celebrated voter approval of the April 6 tax issue that made permanent its crucial funding mechanism which would have sunset after this, its seventh year.

As part of the appreciation, Chairman Ron Bockenkamp announced he wanted to begin appointing citizen members to the various committees: Budget/Finance, Personnel Law, Public Safety, ISO, and Operation/Construction. He has since appointed a retired banker to the Budget/Finance Committee.

“What I’m look for in any citizen appointment — and I look to the board for recommendations on citizens — if you have somebody that you think would make a good citizen participant, let me or Alan (Wells, director of 911 center) know,” Bockenkamp said. “What I don’t want, is anyone seeking to serve for political purposes, I don’t want it to be viewed as a stepping stone for their long-range intent of running for some other office. I’m looking for citizens who are value-added to our committee structure.”

Bockenkamp said, with the citizen input on the committees, he would like to keep up the momentum of positive relationships between the 911 center and the public it serves.