911 center reviews election win

The board of directors overseeing St. Francois County Joint Communications welcomed new members and wished well a couple of members who were leaving.
The board also generally celebrated voter approval of the April 6 tax issue that made permanent its crucial funding mechanism which would have sunset after this, its seventh year.
As part of the appreciation, Chairman Ron Bockenkamp announced he wanted to begin appointing citizen members to the various committees: Budget/Finance, Personnel Law, Public Safety, ISO, and Operation/Construction. He has since appointed a retired banker to the Budget/Finance Committee.
“What I’m look for in any citizen appointment — and I look to the board for recommendations on citizens — if you have somebody that you think would make a good citizen participant, let me or Alan (Wells, director of 911 center) know,” Bockenkamp said. “What I don’t want, is anyone seeking to serve for political purposes, I don’t want it to be viewed as a stepping stone for their long-range intent of running for some other office. I’m looking for citizens who are value-added to our committee structure.”
Bockenkamp said, with the citizen input on the committees, he would like to keep up the momentum of positive relationships between the 911 center and the public it serves.
“Can you believe St. Francois County passed two taxes in the last election? Ours passed with 84%, Wolf Creek passed with 64%,” Bockenkamp said. “Rightly or wrongly, this is my interpretation of this: First of all, I think it speaks to the appreciation for our first-responder community. Our police, fire, EMS personnel. Secondly, I think it was an expression of appreciation for the actions of this board. I think Alan did a good job in making the rounds, putting out signs, and I think it was the voters’ way of saying they believed in us.”
Bockenkamp said he thought the board’s discussions and decisions also played a large factor in the campaign, since the results of its operations were listed in a pamphlet laying out for voters the accomplishments achieved during the past seven years.
Board member Mark Allen said, “I think that’s all true, but I also think it’s because of the great job the employees at the center have done over the years under Alan's leadership, that has a lot to do with how the center is perceived. We owe a lot to the staff.”
Board member David Pratte said he agreed. “They’re the backbone,” he said of the staff.
Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, an outgoing board member who was recently assigned to the ISO Committee as a citizen member, said he was pleased the tax had become a reliable form of funding to enter the next phase.
Board member Jebo Bullock said he also thought it proved “an extreme amount of confidence in this board and this center, in reference to the employees, and also everything they’ve gotten for their money. I think they’re confident what happens in the future will be much of the same, this board will continue to see the tax dollars will be used in the best interests of the citizens of this county.”
Board member Ginger Taylor said she thought the positive vote was a sign the board and center operations were communicating clearly, answering questions and solving problems.
“I think we’ve done a great job as an organization, making sure we’re transparent, too, if anyone has a problem or a question they can contact any one of us and things will be addressed or answered,” she said.
Alan Wells said he was extremely grateful for the vote of confidence.
“Thank you all for an amazing ride we’ve had for the past six years of this tax,” he said. “Like some of you said, it’s just begun. The tax is set, and we still have a lot to work on and improve on forever. It’s ongoing, saving lives and protecting property for the citizens of this county.”
Wells also thanked outgoing board members Kenny Wakefield and Mecey for their time and service to the center and presented them with plaques to commemorate their time on the board.
Bullock swore in Tim Porter and Bill Stegall as new members, both longtime members of law enforcement who each gave memories of the challenges the 911 center had experienced before the 2014 tax had been passed: dwindling funding as citizens abandoned land lines – and the accompanying 911 fee that had been charged monthly—and embraced cell phones, salary reductions, transitions from working out of the St. Francois County Jail, to the present site which it quickly outgrew.
Bullock later asked if Phase 2 of the 911 Center’s grand plan would be started in the near future, which would build a multifunctional, emergency operations center to house emergency response equipment, bunks, and other resources that require a climate controlled environment. Wells said he hoped they would review pursuing it in the near future.
Later in the meeting, the board approved, among their other bills, about $91,000 for continued construction on the new Simms Mountain tower. IT/Project Manager Allen Stegall said the groundwork is being laid, and the tower should arrive mid-May.
