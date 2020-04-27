A campaign like no other, Gannon joins state senate race

State Rep. Elaine Gannon (R-De Soto) has filed to run for Missouri’s 3rd District Senate seat vacated by Gary Romine (R-Farmington).
Romine was term-limited and resigned from his seat after being appointed chair of the State Tax Commission.
Gannon talked about the unique campaign challenges candidates currently face with the COVID-19 concerns.
“With this virus, this is a phone call campaign,” she said. “I was always for years a big advocate of knocking on doors, it was constant all day, every day. This primary determines the senate seat the first of August.
"We may not do any door knocking. People are not going to want to take your literature. They may not want to stand there and talk to you when you open the door. I think it’s going to be a lot of yard and road signs, mailers and name recognition.”
“I’ve been spending a lot of time on the phone, it’s all been good. I’ve enjoyed everybody I talked to.”
A lifelong passion for education is the impetus for Gannon to continue in the political realm in Missouri. She said that public schools are the center of every community in District 3.
“What really triggered me to run was that Senator Romine was a big advocate for public school education,” she said. “I’m a retired school teacher, I taught 32 years. I have been very supportive of public school education in the House for eight years.
“The education issues in the legislature can be very emotional. Every year charter schools and vouchers comes up. I just felt like I was the person to step up to the plate and run for District 3 and carry on Senator Romine’s passion for public school education.”
Gannon said that she is a supporter of the Second Amendment and is Pro-Life and that nothing is going to change her on either one of those issues.
Another legislative priority for Gannon is the passage of what is commonly referred to as the "Wayfair" tax. This is based on a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing states to mandate that businesses without a physical presence in a state with more than 200 transactions or $100,000 in-state sales collect and remit sales taxes on transactions in the state.
“This is something we need to get passed,” she said. “That needs to pass for our towns, our counties and for the state to help funding.”
Gannon also discussed the ongoing effort to bring broadband internet service to the whole state.
“It would be nice if we could get it across the entire state, make it accessible to these rural areas,” she said. “I think that is something on everybody’s mind in the legislature. I think it’s something everyone would support. I think it comes down to funding. I think that people just have to be patient.”
A native of Bismarck, Gannon is married to Dennis Gannon and they have two children.
Gannon is opposed by Kent Scism and Joshua Barrett in the Republican Primary. No one filed in the Democratic Primary.
