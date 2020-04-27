A campaign like no other, Gannon joins state senate race

“The education issues in the legislature can be very emotional. Every year charter schools and vouchers comes up. I just felt like I was the person to step up to the plate and run for District 3 and carry on Senator Romine’s passion for public school education.”

Gannon said that she is a supporter of the Second Amendment and is Pro-Life and that nothing is going to change her on either one of those issues.

Another legislative priority for Gannon is the passage of what is commonly referred to as the "Wayfair" tax. This is based on a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing states to mandate that businesses without a physical presence in a state with more than 200 transactions or $100,000 in-state sales collect and remit sales taxes on transactions in the state.

“This is something we need to get passed,” she said. “That needs to pass for our towns, our counties and for the state to help funding.”

Gannon also discussed the ongoing effort to bring broadband internet service to the whole state.