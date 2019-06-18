Editor's note: This is the latest installment in a series of stories taking a look at services, public offices and infrastructure we rely on every day but may not fully understand.
Some of the greatest confusion between local offices is the function of the county clerk versus the circuit clerk.
The two offices have dramatically different roles, with the county clerk taking care of county functions, while the circuit clerk deals strictly with the court systems.
“Our main purpose is to be the administrative support for the [circuit] court system,” Weible said. “We work alongside the judges.
“We handle everything from juvenile cases to ex parte cases, domestic-divorces, separations and child support. We do all the misdemeanors, felonies, traffic tickets.”
Weible explained ex parte cases. “These are better known as protection orders, child protection order or adult protection order. They’re meant for domestic issues, not for when your neighbor is bothering you. They’re meant for domestic violence.”
Domestic issues and ex parte cases can sometimes be the clerk’s biggest problems. Frustrations regarding domestic violence, separations and divorces can sometimes lead to a scene of drama, especially if both parties are present, according to Weible.
“Emotions run high,” she said. “People come here and are unfamiliar with the process. It’s very upsetting when you think that you’re not going to get the help that you need from the clerk. We are not attorneys. The decision as to whether or not you are granted your protection order is completely up to the judge.”
One of the biggest misconceptions about the circuit clerk’s office is what their role is in the justice system. Weible clarifies that the public often wants more from the clerks than what they are legally allowed or qualified to do.
“Anything you would see in court, we are the administrative support,” she said. “Again, we are not lawyers, we can’t give any legal advice.”
Another source of confusion is that although the officeholder is subject to county elections, most of the administration is completely separate from county governance.
“We are paid by the state,” she said. “We are guided by the state court administrator’s office.”
Weible observed that the size and population of the circuit, along with recent changes in officeholders causes some unique challenges.
“This is a four-county circuit, which is rare,” she said. “We do some work with the other counties in the circuit. Sometimes there are conflicts, especially when a prosecutor becomes a judge, or another judge becomes a circuit judge, they have to recuse themselves from cases they previously dealt with."
Weible added that change of venue cases from other counties adds to the workload.
Due to previous state consolidations of court systems and all of the workload, Weible’s office requires a lot of office space, distributed over all three floors of the courthouse.
“We are separated, we have the civil division here (on the first floor), the probate division is on the second floor, the criminal division is on the top floor,” she said. “Even though I am in charge of it all, I do have supervisors on each floor.”
On top of all of these duties, Weible explained that the circuit clerk’s office is the passport agency for the county.
Weible reflects on the changes since she took office, primarily with the changeover to computerization of the legal system.
“Missouri is the first state in the United States to go completely electronic filing in their court system,” she said. “Attorneys are mandated to file all their pleadings electronically. Litigants who are filing without an attorney, still file their pleadings manually.”
With the advent of electronic filing, internet access of cases is much easier, leading to a new set of issues Weible’s office has in working with the public.
“People tell us all the time what is in Case.net,” she said. “We know what’s in there. We put it there.”
