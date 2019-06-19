{{featured_button_text}}
County Assessor

Dan Ward is the St. Francois County Assessor. 

 Mark Marberry, Daily Journal

Editor's note: This is the latest installment in a series of stories taking a look at services, public offices and infrastructure we rely on every day but may not fully understand.

According to the Missouri State Assessors Association website, “The role of the county assessor is to keep track and value all of the real estate and tangible personal property in their county. Property valuations are based on market value per the Missouri Constitution and the system of annual assessment on personal property and biennial (every two years) assessment on real estate is per Missouri Statutes.”

Real estate taxes are based on assessments determined by how the property is used. Often, assessors have to deal with complaints about their tax bill. Unfortunately, the assessor has little or no latitude in setting taxes.

“In setting values, the assessor is bound by laws and rules designed to assure that assessments are as uniform as possible.”

The different real estate valuations are broken down as residential, 19 percent; agricultural, 12 percent; and commercial and all other, 32 percent.

Personal property taxes are based on five valuations. Again, these valuations are based on state statutes.

Manufactured homes are 19 percent, farm machinery, 12 percent, historic cars and other specialty property, 5 percent, crops one half of one percent, and vehicles and other personal property, 33 and one third percent.

January 1 is when the assessor sets property valuations for all real and personal property. Since ownership can be changed at any time, the state specifies who pays taxes on an assessed property for that year.

“Every person owning or holding real property or tangible personal property on the first day of January, including all such property purchased on that day, shall be liable for taxes thereon during the same calendar year.”

March 1 is when personal property assessment lists are due to assessor's office. The assessor has no discretion about late penalties on assessment lists.

“State statutes require penalties be enforced on all personal property assessment lists that are not returned to the assessor on time.”

In valuing all real estate, except farmland, the assessor uses one or more of the three acceptable appraisal approaches to determine value, whichever is most appropriate for the property being assessed. The three approaches are 1) The Market (Sales Comparison) Approach, 2) the Cost Approach, and 3) the Income Approach.

According to the St. Francois County government website, “[The assessor] also processes and sends annual declaration forms for all personal property to county residents and does tax mapping by maintaining and updating property lines based upon information from the recorders office.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

