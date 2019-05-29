Editor's note - This is the latest installment in a series of stories taking a look at services, public offices and infrastructure we rely on every day but may not fully understand.
The county auditor’s office is mandated by the state to monitor budgetary compliance of county offices.
“It’s specified by state statutes what our limits are,” St. Francois County Auditor Louie Seiberlich explains. “We have to operate on a balanced budget. We track daily where each department’s budget is. My job is to be the good cop/bad cop type of guy.
"I have to take a look at the overall view, then make a determination based on the Missouri statutes, where we should go with a situation. Once there is a consensus from the staff and myself, then we determine if I’m a good cop or bad cop.”
Seiberlich explained the process of how county offices requisition items or services to be used.
"An employee will request an item from the department head who verifies the need," he said. "It is submitted to the officeholder who checks their budget for approval. If that item is between $500 and $6,000, a written quote is requested from several vendors.
"If the item is more than $6,000, the request must be published — unless it is deemed an emergency — for a written sealed bid to be submitted to the county clerk. This process takes a minimum of three weeks.
"If the item is listed on the approved annual state or local bids list, quotes are not needed. The invoice is requisitioned for approval or disapproval by the county commission and the requisition is then forwarded to the auditor’s office for review and is examined by the county clerk.
"The auditor’s office verifies the invoice and the item to clarify if it is a bid item and to check if there is a contract for the item or services. We match the request to the department’s line item to acknowledge it is within the budget."
That is forwarded to the treasurer for payment and then the auditor verifies the receipt for the item to determine if it needs to be added to the inventory or the assets list.
Seiberlich noted that although requisitions should be obtained at the lowest cost possible, it doesn’t always work that way.
“You don’t take necessarily the lowest bid,” he said. “It’s the best bid for the money.”
Another purchasing requirement is designed to assist the local businesses and vendors and circulate taxpayer dollars as locally as possible.
“There is a 5 percent variance in this county,” he said. “If you are based in this county, then you get that percentage lower for your bid.”
Once the item or service is purchased, two copies of the records must be properly filed for future reference.
“All invoices are filed electronically,” he said. “We also make a hard copy. We have a fireproof room where we keep all that information for five years. That’s mandated by state statute.”
Seiberlich explained that even though he is the auditor, the county has to have someone to audit his work.
“Annually we have an outside independent auditor that does a full review of the budget,” he said.
Inventory of all county assets is another duty of the auditor and can be a cumbersome and laborious process.
“When a new officeholder is elected, the auditor’s office must inventory everything in that office that is over $100,” he said. “We started a system of metal tags applied to everything inventoried every year to help the process.”
If an item is replaced for any reason — such as damage or obsolescence — it must be taken out of inventory and any new items logged in.
Seiberlich stressed that his office only deals with the county government, not any other entities or the finances of private individuals.
“I’ll go someplace and someone will say, ‘Hey, you’re the county auditor, right? I have a guy you need to check on,'” he said. “We don’t do personal auditing. We just audit department heads, county offices and anything related to [county] purchases and expenditures.”
