Editor's note - This is the latest installment in a series of stories taking a look at services, public offices and infrastructure we rely on every day but may not fully understand.
Sometimes there are people who can not take care of themselves. Finances may be nonexistent or the person does not have the ability to manage their money, living conditions may be subpar, or their mental or physical health may be impaired. If there is no one else to shoulder the responsibility, that's where the county's public administrator steps in.
“I like to characterize the public administrator’s office as the office that is in the business of human rescue,” St. Francois County Public Administrator Gary Matheny said. “We tend to get involved in dysfunctional, desperate situations where you have people that are no longer capable of taking care of themselves, their financial needs, etc. — and there is no one standing in the gap like a loved one, friend, relative that has taken over to help them.
“Sometimes we save people’s lives. We may get a call from the community that somebody may have fallen in their house several days ago and they’re having all kinds of issues and problems. They can’t prepare a meal, they can barely get by. There’s no loved ones stopping by to see them. Finally somehow, someway we become alerted to it.
"They require hospitalization. The injuries are so bad they can not go back to their prior living arrangement. We pick up the ball. We get them in what I call the best placement possible, which the law calls least restrictive environment. We have approximately 150 clients - the law calls them 'wards.'”
The public administrator depends on other organizations and the general public to begin the process of tending to the needs of these people.
“[How] we tend to come on board is that we are alerted by various social service agencies, by citizens in the community, by senior services,” he said. “What we do through the tools that we have — we combine law, medicine, accounting and social work. Truly the public administrator is a multi-discipline profession because you’re incorporating all these various tools to do the human rescue.”
The public administrator works closely with other government agencies — both state and local — to see that proper care is taken with these individuals and in a timely fashion.
“We will occasionally get referrals from the Department of Mental Health,” he said. “This person does not have the support system to make it on their own, therefore will you be willing to file for guardianship-conservatorship on this person?
“Sometimes we file and sometimes the Department of Mental Health will have staff people file. The difference is that we’re quick. If there’s an emergency filing, no one can do it any quicker than we can. A state agency, they have to send it up to their legal department where it waits in line to get processed.”
Not all cases require complete oversight and administration by Matheny’s office. Some families can be involved with the administrator’s clients, but not be able to fulfill all of the responsibilities.
“Sometimes you have a situation where you have a high degree of care, but you also have a high degree of dysfunction,” he said. “The family dynamic is they don’t get along. On contested cases, the judge will try and work the situation where the public administrator becomes the guardian-conservator.”
Matheny prefers that his office provide the least amount of oversight possible to properly care for his clients.
“We are the filer of last resort," he said. "We want family members to take care of family, because at the end of the day we are a government entity. And as much as I may care about doing a good job, I can not bring the care and devotion that a family member can.”
Matheny is never given guardianship over minors, however, he may still be tasked with handling financial issues if there is an estate.
“We are conservators for some minors — managing their money,” he said. “They may have a guardian — like an aunt or uncle — but they decide the public administrator needs to administer the money. In the case of the guardianship of minors — the law wants that to be handled through the juvenile justice system.”
Matheny is also caretaker over estates that are in disarray due to legal or financial issues.
“We have about 25 estates,” he said. “At the probate division, they have some decedent estates that are messed up. Filings are not filed timely or are not complete. A personal representative of an estate may be spending money in a way they shouldn’t.”
As a practicing lawyer, Matheny takes care of his office’s court filings, which provides substantial cost savings to the taxpayers of St. Francois County.
“I save the taxpayers about $50,000 a year annually," he said. "I save approximately $20,000 a year because I do not have to hire a lawyer. You need a lawyer to file certain types of filings at the courthouse.
Matheny said he is deeply appreciative to his staff and to the county leadership for their support of his office.
“I want to give kudos to the county commission and the county in general because they support this office,” he said. “Some counties — by way of county politics, or it’s a poor county — they do not fund adequately the public administrator’s office.”
