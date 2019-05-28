Editor's note - This is the latest installment in a series of stories taking a look at services, public offices and infrastructure we rely on every day but may not fully understand.
Dan Bullock has been in law enforcement most of his life — it will be a total of 41 years at the end of his current term as sheriff. As he looks back on his long career, Bullock said he realized that he thought he knew more about the job when he started than he actually did.
“I thought I knew what the sheriff did until I became sheriff," he said. "I worked for the sheriff for years. I thought it was easy enough. Well, I found out now why he made some of the decisions he made that I thought were really stupid.
“People say that the sheriff’s getting overpaid, just sitting there, but I may have to do something before the day’s over with that you couldn’t pay me enough money to do. A few years ago, this guy was put in a septic tank. It so happened the coroner and deputy coroner was out of town, so it falls to me. Everything out of that septic tank. We got (his remains) out and then we started sifting through every drop straining it for evidence. I’ve had a lot of Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter dinners and birthdays I’ve missed out on because duty calls.”
Bullock explained how his job has evolved since he was first elected sheriff in 1993.
“My job now, after all these years, has become mainly administrative,” he said. “I don’t get to go out and play policeman and chase bad guys much. Once in a while I’ll sneak out and go on a call. The guys think I’m out there watching them — I just want to get out and get away from here.
“I have the jail and an office to run. We run a full-service kitchen, do all our own mechanic work here. I have an administrative secretary — she handles all the money and books. I always have checks to sign off on for bonds from all over the United States where we’ve arrested people and they’ve bonded out.
“I always check the people that come in to renew or get carry and concealed. I check with my road supervisor to see how things are going out on the road. I check in with my chief deputy — he runs the technical stuff and administrative. I check in with the jail, what’s going on over there.
“Then I’ll check with my dietitian down in the kitchen, go through the garage and check in with my mechanics. Then I’ll come back here and by then there are more carry and conceal or more checks to sign, check emails and requisitions on the computer. Afternoons are kind of open. I have an open door policy, people will walk in off the street.”
According to Bullock, arresting people and enforcing the laws of the county is not actually the primary purpose of serving as sheriff.
“My main job is to take care of the courts (via) bailiffs, serve civil service papers and maintain a jail,” he said. The rest of the sheriff’s duties spread out all over the county.
Bullock explained the immensity of covering a county the size of St. Francois with its rapidly growing population.
“We answered over 20,000 calls for service last year,” he said “We have 17 road deputies, 22 jailers and four [deputies] that do transportation every day of the week. A couple [of deputies] that are serving papers every day of the week. Four bailiffs. Two [deputies] for courthouse security, one at the annex as security. I have 72 employees all together. We have seven cities, six to seven lake developments, if there’s anything not taken care of by the city police, we don’t refuse to do it. We are backup for them. This is all extra stuff.”
A culture of crime in many generations of the same family can create a lot of ongoing expense for the county and work for law enforcement.
“My dad was a police officer in Bonne Terre,” he said. “I found a little black book that he kept notes in — the names of people [he arrested]. Now I have the same names here a generation or two down the line ... some the sons, grandsons and great-grandsons.
"Not very long ago we had a mother, either a son or a daughter, and a grandson all three in here at the same time. Different charges, different arrests. On visitation day the whole family comes down and visits everybody.”
Bullock observed that the proliferation of drug use in the last few decades has created a whole new set of problems and changed a segment of the population of the county jail.
“The drug use crosses all boundaries,” he said. “It used to be the poor and downtrodden ... makes no difference now. It’s nothing for us to have 50-60 women back there. When I first started in law enforcement we only had four beds for women to start with and it was never full. Almost everybody that I have back there — 160 to 165 of them — you can trace back to drugs or alcohol. They’re either stealing to buy drugs or stealing drugs.”
Due to the nature of his position, Bullock's actions are open to potential liability issues and he often finds himself the target of lawsuits.
“The county has insurance that covers us to a certain extent," he said. "Our insurance company hires a lawyer to defend us. I’m not always proud of them. Sometimes they say, ‘Rather than fighting this, we’ll give them [money] and they’ll go away.’ They can do that and save some money, but it looks like I was in the wrong. They do that a lot.”
Because of the liability issues, as with other institutions of confinement, Bullock has installed a closed circuit camera system.
“I do have a camera system in the jail, everything is recorded,” he said. “Many times I have grandma come in here and little Joey is coming in the sally port door and he’s cussing and screaming and fighting the deputies. Grandma says, ‘Joey doesn’t talk like that!’ We show them the video and that’s the end of it.”
