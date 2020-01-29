{{featured_button_text}}
2019 election filing

The Elections Division of the St. Francois County Clerk's Office is housed on Weber Road.

 File photo

St. Francois County County Clerk Kevin Engler wants to remind voters that absentee balloting has officially started.

“Absentee balloting started today (Tuesday,” he said. “You have to go to the Weber Road Facility to vote absentee. In about three weeks, we will be voting absentee on two separate elections, the one on March 10 and the one on April 7.”

The current absentee ballot is for the Presidential Preference Primary which will be held on March 10.

The other elections coming up are the General Municipal Election held on April 7, the Primary Election held on Aug. 4 and the General Election held on Nov. 3.

Registered Missourians who expect to be prevented from going to their polling place on Election Day may vote absentee beginning six weeks prior to an election. For more information visit https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/howtovote#Absentee or https://sfcgov.org/county-elections/

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments