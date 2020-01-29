St. Francois County County Clerk Kevin Engler wants to remind voters that absentee balloting has officially started.
“Absentee balloting started today (Tuesday,” he said. “You have to go to the Weber Road Facility to vote absentee. In about three weeks, we will be voting absentee on two separate elections, the one on March 10 and the one on April 7.”
The current absentee ballot is for the Presidential Preference Primary which will be held on March 10.
The other elections coming up are the General Municipal Election held on April 7, the Primary Election held on Aug. 4 and the General Election held on Nov. 3.
Registered Missourians who expect to be prevented from going to their polling place on Election Day may vote absentee beginning six weeks prior to an election. For more information visit https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/howtovote#Absentee or https://sfcgov.org/county-elections/
