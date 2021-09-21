Absentee voting begins for November election

Absentee voting in St. Francois County began on Tuesday for the Nov. 2 General Election.

According to St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler, there are no offices up for election, and only two items on the ballot that are only for residents of the city of Farmington.

The city has asked the voters to approve a half-cent sales tax proposition for public safety. The sales tax, designed to be used strictly for public safety enhancements, will help with funding for the police and fire departments, most notably for wage increases in the police department and staff additions in both departments.

The tax is expected to generate $2.2 million in annual revenue. The preliminary use of funds would be to hire five new full-time officers and eight full-time firefighters, along with salary increases for the police department to remain competitive in retention and recruiting. Another portion of the taxes would replace the general funds currently used for public safety.

The second proposal is a use tax equal to the current sales tax that is designed to capture internet sales taxes through the state of Missouri after state legislation was passed during the last session in Jefferson City. The bill was more commonly known as the “Wayfair Bill.”

Residents may vote in person absentee at Elections Central located at 1101 Weber Road. The elections office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

