Absentee voting underway for April

Although it seems like the last election is barely over with, County Clerk Kevin Engler wants to remind voters that absentee voting for the April 6 Municipal Election started already on Tuesday.

Engler stated that there are two countywide issues on the ballot: The St. Francois County Health Board and the extension of the current 911 service tax.

“There is one new formation, which is Wolf Creek Fire Protection District, they’re asking for a formation and a tax in lieu of fire tags,” he said.

Most of the cities in St. Francois County will have city council and aldermanic races. School board races that have more candidates filed than seats open will appear on the ballot.

Due to the different combinations of races overlapping each area of the county, the county clerk will have to contend with 39 different ballots spread throughout the precincts in St. Francois County.

According to Engler, absentee voting this time will be different compared to the November General Election.