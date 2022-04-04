Alderman steps down after closer look at city wards

The Fredericktown City Council was short one alderman at its regularly scheduled meeting last Monday.

Due to a misunderstanding of Ward 2 and Ward 3 boundaries, Daytona Brown made the decision to step down from his position as alderman. Brown is also not eligible for reelection on Tuesday's ballot.

Brown was originally elected in 2020 but since then moved to a new address on South Main Street. A closer look at the city wards showed Brown's new address does not fall within Ward 2, but Ward 3.

In a letter to the board, Brown said he has enjoyed being able to serve the residents and will continue to serve the residents of this community through other avenues as he has for all of his adult life.

Mayor Kelly Korokis said Brown was an excellent addition to the board of aldermen and he will be missed. She said the city recognizes the service he provided to his community and appreciates his contribution.

City officials said they will wait to see if a write-in candidate wins Tuesday's election before appointing an alderman to the vacant Ward 2 position.

The city wards are clearly outlined in Section 105.060. of the Fredericktown City Code of Ordinances.

Ward 2 is defined as all the area beginning at the intersection of South Main Street and College Avenue; then south along the center of South Main Street to the southernmost boundary line of the city; then east following said southern and eastern boundary line of the city to its intersection with East Main Street; then west along the center of East Main Street to the intersection of East Main Street and Saline Street; then south along the center of Saline Street to the intersection of Saline Street and College Avenue; then west along the center of College Avenue to the point of beginning.

Ward 3 is defined as all the area beginning at the center of the County Courthouse and running south along the center of South Main Street to the intersection of South Main Street and College Avenue; then east along the center of College Avenue to the intersection of College Avenue and Saline Street; then north along the center of Saline Street to the intersection of Saline Street and East Main Street; then east along the center of East Main Street to the easternmost boundary of the city; then following said boundary along the east, north, west and south to the intersection of the city limits and the Little St. Francois River.

