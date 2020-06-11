Aldermen certify election results

In terms of permits and fees, the board discussed permits and fees for operating ATVs and UTVs within city limits. Leadington requires ATV and UTV drivers to be 16, have a driver’s license and vehicle insurance, and the vehicle must sport a safety flag to increase visibility. Briley said the board discussed whether to require a permit, and ultimately chose against it for the time being. They also decided against requiring fees and permits for yard sales.

Woodlawn Cemetery may at some point have roadwork completed. The board talked about extending some of the car paths wending through the old cemetery, and planned to find estimated costs for the project, as well as mapping to ensure no graveyard plots are disturbed.

In other matters, the board:

Added Mayor Davis’s name to various financial accounts as part of the housekeeping to transition from one mayor to another.

Scheduled the citywide cleanup for June 29-30.

Reviewed a quote for liability and workman’s compensation from MOPERM, which went up $946 from last year.

Agreed to pursue a quote from Charter for internet and phone, since the AT&T bundle pack expired.

Approved building permits passed along from Planning and Zoning Committee: A detached garage for a homeowner, a chainlink fence for another property owner, and a pavilion for The Bridge, a church located at 301 Lore Lane.

