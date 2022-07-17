Aldermen discuss DNR application

The Desloge Board of Aldermen met Monday evening, discussing several issues.

During the public comment portion, Chief Water Operator Paul Pilliard announced the City of Park Hills is raising sewer rates. The original rate was $5.50 for the minimum, increasing to $7.50. Per thousand, Park Hills is raising $0.22, to $2.39 now per thousand.

Pilliard wanted to let the board know that residents will start to see the increase soon.

The board also discussed filing an application with Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funds. Desloge is focusing on replacing some of the water mains on Cantwell and South streets.

According to City Administrator Dan Bryan, the city will pay about $203,000, or 21% of the total cost of the project.

This is a competition among cities in order to get the grant money, as this is all or nothing, according to Sally Bartnett-Bothman from Cochran Engineering. The city ranked pretty average compared to most cities, as most cities tend to be in the area of 40 to 55 points.

As of last week, according to Bartnett-Bothman, there were 250 applications that were received, with 60 being scored.

On South Street, the plan is to upgrade the water main from a 6-inch to an 8-inch main. On Cantwell Street, the city plans to replace some of the cast iron mains to PVC and upgrade to a 6-inch from a 4-inch water main.

Bartnett-Bothman said the DNR should release information about the grant awards by mid-to-late October, with funds allocated after the first of the year.

The board also heard from Bruce Ferguson of North Parkside Street, who reported there is a severe drop-off after the repaving of the street. Ferguson presented the board with pictures of the drop-off with a ruler, showing an up to 6-inch drop from the pavement.

Ferguson said he has seen students from Parkside Elementary running across the street and fall as they hit the drop-off, due to not seeing the drop. Ferguson also brought up a blind man he saw walking along the edge of the drop-off.

Ward 3 Alderman Pete Pasternak said he had visited the area, and agrees with Ferguson that pavement portion needs to be improved. He said this is a very high-traffic area with people driving kids to school.

Bryan asked Public Works Director Jason Harris for a recommendation. Harris suggested resloping the rock. When asked how Harris would do it, he said he would build the rock up to the level of the road and slope it to the road.

The board approved Alderman Terry Cole's motion to have Harris come up with a solution to fix the issue on Parkside Street.

During city reports, it was reported Desloge Police had a total of 155 offenses/incidents for the entire month of June, while the fire department had 41 calls.

In other business, the board also:

• Approved a fowl permit for Jared Meador for four hens.

• Moved the September meeting date for Sept. 19 due to Labor Day.

• Approved an ordinance for the City of Desloge to amend the adopted annual budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 to fix a $500 discrepancy.

• Heard from Parks and Recreations Director Dooley Politte on adding basketball goals to the Desloge Park. The board approved a total of $4,479.45 for the two double rim goals that will go in after Labor Day.