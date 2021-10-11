Aldermen review utility rate study

The Fredericktown City Council recently held a special meeting before its regular work session to hear the results of a utility rate study.
Toth and Associates Senior Rate Analyst Craig Woycheese told the aldermen the statistics and analysis led him to suggest not increasing rates overall, "just basically rebase your PPA (power purchase agreement)," he said. "Then leave it at that, so essentially carry on with inflation or deflation in power supply, PPA."
Woycheese recommended two options: the first would increase the availability rate, or minimum, to $18.50 with a kilowatt per hour over $.10 and the second would increase the availability rate to $20 while keeping the kilowatt per hour under $.10. Both options show an adjustment to significantly lower the PPA.
Woycheese said with either option, some customers will see an increase, some will see no change at all and a third group will see a decrease. He said as the town gets to the 1,000 kwh users, with the adjustment of the PPA, they will not see much difference with their bills. He said those 70 kwh users will notice the increase more.
After the presentation, City Light and Water Utility Billing Clerk Ashley Baudendistal provided more explanation.
"Our availability charges, our minimum, are basically lower than anyone around us," Baudendistal said. "We are charging $15 for residential customers which is considerably lower than most places. (Woycheese's) idea was to raise that availability charge, lower the operation side of the rate a little bit."
Baudendistal said the PPA will still show on the bill but will be smaller and more stabilized, making it easier for customers to predict their bills.
The council decided to vote on the rates at a later date.
During regular work session business, City Attorney Mary Boner discussed an issue regarding the city municipal court.
"Judge (Wendy Wexler) Horn, who is the presiding judge of this circuit, entered an order Aug. 31 directing our court to go to Show Me Courts by Sept. 1," Boner said. "She gave us 24 hours. We did not make that."
Boner said the Office of State Court Administrators passed a rule in July 2019 directing municipal courts to switch to computer automation so defendants can view their cases online. She said she and Judge Wayne Keller resisted since it would cost an additional $7 per case which they do not believe the city has the statutory authority to assess, and because the cost that is not statutorily authorized could put the municipal judge at personal liability, and the state is not providing funds to buy the new software and computers needed to make the switch.
"You have two options here," Boner said. "One is to continue with your independent municipal court and one is to pass an ordinance directing that our independent court would be absorbed into the county and the county would be required to provide an associate circuit judge within six months of our request and we would transfer the court over to the county courthouse."
Boner said either way, there will be a transitional expense to enter all of the backlogged and current cases into a new system.
"We have to obey an order of our presiding judge, Judge Horn," Boner said. "They have been wanting us to do this for a couple of years. This is happening statewide. We have been resisting to it. I didn’t think frankly that we should and Judge Keller felt that we shouldn’t."
Boner said the state is not supposed to be able to force a city to do something without providing funding to do it. She said it has been voluntary for them to make this move, so they just kept saying "no thank you" because no money was offered to make the move.
"They went around it in the back door and put pressure on Judge Horn to have her order us to do it, so they could make us do it without giving us the money to do it," Boner said.
Alderman Rick Polete said it seems like the costs will be a wash regardless of which option they choose and in his opinion, the city should continue to operate as an independent court.
"I don't know all the details, but I can see trouble just from a city/county relationship if we force this on them," Polete said.
"We don't have a perfect relationship with the county but I think it may be better than it was," Alderman Paul Brown said. "This is not going to help that."
Polete said maintaining a positive working relationship with the county should be a consideration in their decision. Boner said a vote did not have to happen that night, but by the next meeting the council needed to make a decision.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Oct. 12 after the 5:30 p.m. work session at Fredericktown City Hall.
