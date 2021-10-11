Aldermen review utility rate study

Boner said either way, there will be a transitional expense to enter all of the backlogged and current cases into a new system.

"We have to obey an order of our presiding judge, Judge Horn," Boner said. "They have been wanting us to do this for a couple of years. This is happening statewide. We have been resisting to it. I didn’t think frankly that we should and Judge Keller felt that we shouldn’t."

Boner said the state is not supposed to be able to force a city to do something without providing funding to do it. She said it has been voluntary for them to make this move, so they just kept saying "no thank you" because no money was offered to make the move.

"They went around it in the back door and put pressure on Judge Horn to have her order us to do it, so they could make us do it without giving us the money to do it," Boner said.

Alderman Rick Polete said it seems like the costs will be a wash regardless of which option they choose and in his opinion, the city should continue to operate as an independent court.

"I don't know all the details, but I can see trouble just from a city/county relationship if we force this on them," Polete said.