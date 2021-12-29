All-inclusive playground plans approved

The Farmington City Council heard a progress report on the construction of an all-inclusive playground at Engler Park when it met in session Monday night at city hall.

Addressing the council was Colin Rogers, Brockmiller Construction vice president and member of the Play It Forward in the Parkland All-Inclusive Playground Committee.

“We have been working on this project for at least a couple of years, I think,” he said. “We have recently put out a proposal packet for playground designs and we got three respondents.

"We narrowed it down. We shortlisted it to two of them and they both did a very good job. They both have local ties to the area. One was Cunningham Recreation and the other one was All-Inclusive Rec. They both did a spectacular job, and it was a very tough decision, but ultimately after we weighed it out and did our scoring guide, there was one that stood out more than the other, and that was Cunningham Recreation.

“That was basically because we felt that they had a better overall design. They were a little bit cheaper, and they had a much shorter lead time that fit our construction schedule quite a bit better. We’re very pleased and it came in actually under our budget. [City Administrator Greg Beavers] was a big help in the process, so we are ready to move forward. We’d like to make a recommendation that you help select Cunningham Recreation.”

Mayor Larry Forsythe responded to Rogers, saying, “I make the recommendation, sir. I think it’s very fine. I’ve been to a couple of meetings — not very many. I’d also like to thank you for getting this thing going. If it wasn’t for you starting the ball, it would have never got running.”

Rogers said, “Well, there’s a whole community of like-minded people here.”

Forsythe replied, “See, your name comes up more than anybody’s.”

Laughing, Rogers said, “Well, that’s usually not a good thing.”

Addressing another committee member who accompanied Rogers to the meeting, Forsythe said, “I thank you, too. I want to thank you two very much. This is very important to the city of Farmington, and we have been working on it — on the back burner — for five years now. It just never seemed to materialize until you got the little group together and you said, ‘Let’s do this thing.’”

City Administrator Beavers said, “We had an all-inclusive playground at Engler Park in our overall master plan in 2011, so it was 10 years ago we began talking about it.”

In response to Forsythe’s request for questions or comments from the council, Ward 4 Councilman Keli Keutzer said, “I think they did a very good job of working on the plans and figuring out which plan best met the needs of the children in the community.”

Forsythe said, “It’s going to be very nice. I thank Brockmiller Construction and all the unions involved for participating in this. It sure made the project go a little better.”

Beavers noted that, of the project’s approved $600,000 budget, $451,000 has been set aside for the equipment.

“Other expenses we’re going to have is the concrete material,” he said. “Brockmiller Construction has agreed to place the concrete for us. Our crews will do the grading and they’ll also do the final landscaping for the project. We are building a bathroom — a handicapped-accessible restroom — within the park because it’s fenced.”

With other volunteer labor and materials, Beavers told the council he believes the project will come in below the $600,000 budget.

Once completed, the 20,000 square foot all-inclusive playground will allow children of all abilities and developmental stages to play in the same space by creating a nurturing environment in which the needs of all kids are considered. The existing playground equipment at Engler Park is also going to be put to good use as it is being donated to St. Paul Elementary School in Farmington where it will be accessible for use by the entire community.

