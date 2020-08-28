Almost 300 new cases of COVID-19 in SFC this week

This week, St. Francois County gained 299 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the St. Francois County Health Center. This includes 54 from the Department of Corrections and 63 from long-term care facilities.
The health center reported 38 new cases on Friday. As of Friday afternoon, there were 496 active cases, which includes 70 from the DOC outbreaks and 63 related to long-term care facilities.
Health Center Director Amber Elliott announced on Thursday that there are four suspected deaths from the virus.
“The health center is awaiting a death certificate to verify the cause of death,” she said.
There were nine cases in St. Francois County that required hospitalization this week.
Parkland Health Center Medical Director Dr. Scott Kirkley said the number of cases of COVID has been stable at the hospital.
“We're averaging probably somewhere between nine to 12 people per day actually admitted into the hospital with COVID-19 and usually one to three people are under investigation, which takes us about 24 hours to get our testing results back,” he explained. “So we still have a high number of people being admitted for supportive care.
"And there has been luckily some turnover. We've been able to transition some of the patients home with support at home.”
Kirkley said Parkland is in a state of readiness.
“We have beds with support (from) our partners in St. Louis and we still have the capacity to take care of people with their partnerships” he said. “So we'll continue to support the community as we continue to watch cases rise in the area.”
Elliott also commented on the Department of Homeland Security adding education personnel to the essential critical infrastructure workforce advisory list.
“Education for our youth and community is imperative,” she said. “This updated guidance will allow school boards and administrators to mitigate staffing concerns when school personnel are exposed to a person with COVID-19. Schools which utilize this new guidance will be required to follow critical infrastructure guidelines as set forth by the CDC.”
The St. Francois County Board of Health Trustees will be taking comments via email from residents about masks and public health pandemic policies on the health center’s website. They will be taking comments through noon on Tuesday. Then at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the board will hold a special open meeting to discuss pandemic response and public health policy.
“Space will be limited due to social distancing,” Elliott added. “The health center is working to provide a virtual option for the meeting.”
Other counties
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported seven new cases on Friday, bringing the total to 119 cases and 16 active cases.
“Five of the seven new confirmed cases have already been in quarantine for several days due to having been in direct contact with a positive case,” the health department said.
The Madison County Health Department released a public notice regarding a potential exposure to COVID-19: Lucy Nails, Aug. 22, 2-4 p.m.; monitor for symptoms through Sept. 5.
As of Friday, Madison County had 65 active cases and 111 total cases.
The Iron County Health Department reported one new case on Friday. The county now has 16 active cases and 73 total cases.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
