Almost 300 new cases of COVID-19 in SFC this week

This week, St. Francois County gained 299 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the St. Francois County Health Center. This includes 54 from the Department of Corrections and 63 from long-term care facilities.

The health center reported 38 new cases on Friday. As of Friday afternoon, there were 496 active cases, which includes 70 from the DOC outbreaks and 63 related to long-term care facilities.

Health Center Director Amber Elliott announced on Thursday that there are four suspected deaths from the virus.

“The health center is awaiting a death certificate to verify the cause of death,” she said.

There were nine cases in St. Francois County that required hospitalization this week.

Parkland Health Center Medical Director Dr. Scott Kirkley said the number of cases of COVID has been stable at the hospital.

“We're averaging probably somewhere between nine to 12 people per day actually admitted into the hospital with COVID-19 and usually one to three people are under investigation, which takes us about 24 hours to get our testing results back,” he explained. “So we still have a high number of people being admitted for supportive care.