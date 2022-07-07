 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annex order rescinded, no longer closing at 2 p.m.

Beginning today, St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher is rescinding the order closing the courthouse annex at 2 p.m. on high temperature days.

Starting today, St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher has rescinded an order put in place closing the courthouse annex at 2 p.m. on high temperature days due to HVAC issues causing high temperatures in offices throughout the day.

Gallaher said Maintenance Supervisor Brian Briley designed a work-around of the HVAC system to stabilize the temperature throughout the building that will allow the offices to return to normal hours.

“I went around the building taking temperature readings in each office,” he said. “While the temperatures did vary a little, the range was only from 68-74 degrees at most places in the offices.”

Ironically, Gallaher said that some people were uncomfortably cold.

“If the system goes bad again, I will take another look at the situation,” he said.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

