An enhanced risk of severe weather is forecast for southeast Missouri on Friday, including tornadoes, severe wind and large hail.

For those who don't have access to shelter in the event of a tornado or Tier III thunderstorm warning, the city of Farmington is making shelters available at Farmington City Hall, 110 W. Columbia St. 8 a.m.-4:30p.m.; Farmington Police Station, 310 Ste Genevieve Ave.; Farmington Fire Station, 222 E. Columbia; and the FEMA Shelter at Truman Learning Center, 209 W. College.

“We are hoping for no bad weather, but the National Weather Service (NWS) tells us that Farmington has an ‘enhanced’ chance of severe weather,” said Emergency Management Director Tim Porter. “Confidence is high that at least scattered severe thunderstorms will impact portions of the area. How widespread the severe weather is and where the more favored geographic areas will be for severe weather is still a question mark."

The shelters' hours of operation will be based on any tornado watch period issued by NWS.

“The shelters are for anyone who does not feel safe where he or she is, if severe weather impacts Farmington tomorrow.” Porter said Thursday afternoon. “If you feel you don’t have adequate shelter, if a tornado warning or a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, we want you to have a safe place to take shelter.”

As of Thursday evening, NWS was projecting the hazardous weather will move into the area Friday afternoon and early evening, mainly from 2-9 p.m.

“The time frame is not written in stone and may vary by an hour or two either way,” Porter said.

He encourages citizens to use multiple information sources, including phones, television and weather radios.

“We will be prepared to activate our outdoor sirens if we are within a warned polygon,” he said. “But those are designed to alert those who are outside during a warning. They are not designed to alert us when we are indoors. So having multiple sources of weather updates is important.”

NWS in St. Louis has changed its policy on when warnings are issued on the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) to include Tier III Thunderstorm Warnings.

“In the past, the NWS would only activate the WEA system for tornado warnings,” Porter said. “A Tier III thunderstorm can produce winds in excess of 80 mph or baseball-size hail.”

Porter emphasized that either warning should prompt people to take shelter immediately.

“We have asked our partners at St. Francois County Central Dispatch to activate our outdoor sirens for either of these types of warned storms,” he said. The sirens are automatically activated in the event any portion of the city of Farmington is within a defined polygon area."

According to Porter, it is important to have a plan and act quickly in the event of a dangerous storm.

“The biggest concern from this system appears to be the medium threat of strong tornados in front of a line of storms that may have damaging winds and hail,” he said, adding that, in the event of a tornado warning or even a severe thunderstorm warning, NWS makes the following recommendations:

In a house with a basement — Avoid windows. Get in the basement and under some kind of sturdy protection (heavy table or workbench) or cover yourself with a mattress or sleeping bag. Know where very heavy objects rest on the floor above (pianos, refrigerators, waterbeds, etc.) and do not go under them. They may fall down through a weakened floor and crush you. Head protection, such as a helmet, can also boost survivability.

In a house with no basement, a dorm, or an apartment — Avoid windows. Go to the lowest floor, small, center room (like a bathroom or closet), under a stairwell, or in an interior hallway with no windows. Crouch as low as possible to the floor, facing down; and cover your head with your hands. A bathtub may offer a shell of partial protection. Even in an interior room, people should cover themselves with some sort of thick padding (mattress, blankets, etc.), to protect against falling debris in case the roof and ceiling fail. A helmet can offer some protection against head injury.

In an office building, hospital, or nursing home — Go directly to an enclosed, windowless area in the center of the building, away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Then crouch down and cover your head. Interior stairwells are usually good places to take shelter, and if not crowded, allow you to get to a lower level quickly. Stay off the elevators; you could be trapped in them if the power is lost.

In a mobile home — Get out! Even if your home is tied down, it is not as safe as an underground shelter or permanent, sturdy building. Go to one of those shelters, or to a nearby permanent structure, using your tornado evacuation plan. Most tornadoes can destroy even tied-down mobile homes; and it is best not to play the low odds that yours will make it.

At school — Follow the drill! Go to the interior hall or windowless room in an orderly way as you are told. Crouch low, head down, and protect the back of your head with your arms. Stay away from windows and large open rooms like gyms and auditoriums.

In a car or truck — Vehicles are extremely risky in a tornado. There is no safe option when caught in a tornado in a car, just slightly less-dangerous ones. If the tornado is visible, far away, and the traffic is light, you may drive out of its path by moving at right angles to the tornado. Seek shelter in a sturdy building, or underground if possible. If you are caught by extreme winds or flying debris, park the car quickly and safely out of the traffic lanes. Stay in the car with the seat belt on. Put your head down below the windows; cover your head with your hands and a blanket, coat, or other cushion if possible. If you can safely get noticeably lower than the level of the roadway, leave your car and lie in that area, covering your head with your hands. Avoid seeking shelter under bridges, which can create deadly traffic hazards while offering little protection against flying debris.

In the open outdoors — If possible, seek shelter in a sturdy building. If not, lie flat and face down on low ground, protecting the back of your head with your arms. Get as far away from trees and cars as you can; they may be blown onto you in a tornado.

In a shopping mall or large store — Do not panic. Watch for others. Move as quickly as possible to an interior bathroom, storage room or other small-enclosed area, away from windows.

In a church or theater — Do not panic. If possible, move quickly but orderly to an interior bathroom or hallway, away from windows. Crouch facedown and protect your head with your arms. If there is no time to do that, get under the seats or pews, protecting your head with your arms or hands.

For more information, contact the Farmington Office of Emergency Management at 573-756-0608