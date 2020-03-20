April election moved to June 2

Gov. Mike Parson has signed Executive Order 20-03 ordering all Missouri municipal elections previously scheduled for April 7, to be postponed to June 2.

The Executive Order declares that ballots already printed for the April 7 election may be used at the postponed date of June 2. Voters who have attained the age of 18 by April 7 will be allowed to cast a ballot.

“Given the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and the large number of people elections attract, postponing Missouri’s municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters,” Parson said. “Postponing an election is not easy, but we are all in this together. We are thankful to Secretary Ashcroft and our 116 election authorities for their leadership, cooperation, and commitment to doing what is best for their communities during this time.”

The Executive Order requires local election authorities to publish notice of the June 2 election as required in Section 115.127.2, RSMo. In addition, the Executive Order states:

The closing date to register to vote in this election remains March 11.

The deadline for filing as a write-in candidate for office remains March 27 at 5 p.m.