Aramark contract could affect ERDCC

The news on Wednesday that Missouri plans to outsource state-prison food service to Philadelphia-based Aramark has some wondering how the move will have an impact on employment at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center, the prison in Bonne Terre located on Highway K on the east side of former mining town.

Originally built for about $94 million in the late 1990s, the ERDCC was expected to annually add about $15 million to the local economy with 600-650 jobs. The cook-chill facility added on the eastern portion of the prison was built to prepare 30,000 meals daily, to be shipped to prisons in the region by state employees.

Now, Gov. Mike Parson’s Office of Administration is getting ready to award a $45.7 million, five-year contract to Aramark, who has pledged meals costing $1.77 each for Missouri’s 23,000 prisoners spread over 20 facilities.

According to the Associated Press, the deal will result in higher overall costs for taxpayers, but the company said its offer took into account high inflation and low staffing levels that have plagued hiring across state government.

Concerns have been aired regarding Aramark’s record for providing unhealthy — borderline dangerous — food service to prisoners in other states. Both Michigan and Mississippi canceled their contracts with the company following findings of inappropriate behavior between employees and inmates, and foods laced with maggots and animal feces.

In Michigan, it was documented that an inmate was forced to cut the sides off a cake that had been eaten by a rat, and serve it to prisoners. Severe weight loss has been reported among prison populations served food considered subpar, even by corrections standards.

Searching the newspaper archive Newspapers.com, allegations of Aramark serving tainted food in prisons stretch back over the last 20-plus years.

Missouri State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, was first elected in 2016 and has served on the House’s Corrections and Public Institutions Committee – a fitting assignment, with SORTS, Farmington Correctional Center, Potosi Correctional Center and ERDCC within about a 20-mile radius.

When contacted Wednesday night, Henderson said he hadn’t yet heard the news about the Aramark contract. Thursday, he indicated he was troubled by reports, but could understand why the state might be pursuing a food service contractor, since he said it’s been hard to sufficiently staff the prison.

“The Department of Corrections has struggled mightily with staffing, that's why it was so important that the governor made that announcement yesterday about 8.7% increase for cost of living (for state employees), because when we keep raising minimum wage -- and I'm not saying that's a good or a bad thing, but every time you do, you make it tougher to hire people into an environment like working within a correctional facility, and we have no choice, we have to staff that facility,” Henderson said.

Henderson is referring to Parson’s announcement Wednesday that he will ask the General Assembly to introduce legislation creating an 8.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all state workers and a $2 per hour shift differential to eligible state workers working in certain congregate care facilities, with the raise being in state workers’ paychecks by March 31. That would benefit almost all DOC employees.

Henderson said if reports are true about grossly unhealthy food service being linked to Aramark, it was disturbing.

“If that's happening, I would never try to defend that. I do not want prisoners to be treated that way. I think we need to do right by those people, we want that for anybody,” Henderson said. “I don't know, I haven’t seen the contract, but maybe the governor asked for some different assurances, or maybe the contract contains some clawbacks. I don't know enough about it to know what the contract looks like.”

Henderson explained House committees rarely work on contract pursuits, leaving it to the departments and the Office of Administration to hammer out before budgets containing the costs of the contracts are approved by the General Assembly.

“But I don't want anybody have to deal with that,” Henderson said, referring to the reports of spoiled food served by other Aramark-contracted prisons. “I wouldn't want anybody in my family, I wouldn't want anybody to have to go through that. But I don't think that's the intention of the state when they go with their contract either.”

Questions put to Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann as to how many people are employed in the food service at ERDCC, as well as questions regarding the process of checking Aramark’s track record for providing prison food service, went unanswered despite repeated attempts Thursday.