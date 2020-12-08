As deaths climb, DOC installs air purifiers, disinfectant machines

The tally comes after the state’s prison system was relatively unscathed by virus-related deaths in the initial months of the pandemic.

In mid-June, for example, the agency was reporting just one inmate death and no staff deaths. The total number of inmate cases at that time was 59.

But, as the number of positive tests has spiked throughout Missouri, the virus made its way behind bars.

Nine of the inmate deaths have come within the last two weeks.

Outbreaks have occurred at a number of facilities since March. Currently the most active cases are at the Fulton prison, which has 209 cases.

The prison in St. Joseph currently has 81 active cases of COVID-19.

The two prisons hit worst by outbreaks are in Farmington and Bonne Terre, with each having more than 426 inmates who have recovered from the disease.

Overall, there currently are 455 inmates and 129 employees with active cases.

Gov. Mike Parson has rejected calls to launch an early release program for elderly or at-risk offenders in order to ease the chances of inmates becoming ill.