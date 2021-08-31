Ashcroft presents Ozark Regional Library with state grant

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was at the Ironton branch of the Ozark Regional Library on Monday to present the library system with grant check for $8,000 for its summer reading program.

In addition to Ironton, the Ozark Regional Library also has branches in Fredericktown, Viburnum, and Annapolis.

The grant money, the maximum awarded, added richness and depth to their summer program, Tails and Tales from the Ozarks: Lakes, Creeks, and Ponds.

“We were just able to do all kinds of programs that we would never have been able to afford without us state’s help on this,” Director Holly Martin-Huffman said. “The state has been a great helper to the public libraries. We're very honored to have Mr. Ashcroft here.”

For the summer program, patrons were able to go on an edible hike with First Earth’s Bo Brown, make a stop-motion video of Missouri’s endangered animals, craft nature embroidery, learn about bees, and watch the Eulenspiegel Puppet Show from Iowa, among other things.

“We are able to have a lot of specialists come in and do programs that we wouldn't have otherwise been able to do because of funding,” Youth Librarian Suzette Spitzmiller said.

She said it provides the patrons with more access.