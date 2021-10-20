Ashcroft tours Madison County Sheltered Workshop

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited the Madison County Sheltered Workshop on Monday.
MCSW Director Scott Bates showed Ashcroft around the workshop and gave him a look into the inner workings of the facility.
Bates said the biggest thing around the workshop is the thrift store. The workshop also has a couple of contracts, including one where it takes sheets of plastic and grinds it down to small flakes to be used to create panels used to make displays, fronts of lights and more.
"Our main focus is obviously the employees," Bates said. "To give them employment and meaningful employment that they can feel proud of and they can enjoy coming to work every day and give back to the community."
Bates said since they opened the thrift store two years ago in 2019, the community has been super supportive.
"It has been a great experience," Bates said "We have actually encountered a dilemma. Our warehouse is full. We have more stuff than we can get out. Which is a good problem to have, so we are always running sales and people love it."
Bates said they have encountered a few issues with some of their contracts as shipping and supply issues cause problems for other companies, and it trickles down to create issues for the workshop.
Ashcroft pointed out that one problem the workshop does not have is finding enough people to work.
"They want to be here and they want to work and it is a problem that we don't experience everywhere else," Bates said. "What is it, 10.2 million job openings right now. Nobody wants to work. We have that wonderful problem that people want to work for us. We love it. We enjoy it, and they like being here."
Ashcroft said he knows there have been some concerns at the federal level with attempts to try and require wages be paid the same at workshops as in other locations. He said if that happens it would make it impossible to provide the same experience.
"That is always something that we worry about," Bates said. "My own kind of personal plan is if we have to go that route, then I'll hire everybody in Madison County and work them two hours a day. We will do what we can to stay open. It will create a dilemma, and it won't help the employees at all."
Bates said the workshop probably has more people making minimum wage now than a lot of other workshops, even some that are larger than the workshop here.
"We have 31 certified employees and 12 are being paid minimum wage, so we are at about 40% making minimum wage," Bates said. "We do have to watch their hours and that kind of thing. We don't want to interrupt their benefits in any way. But it is good that we are able to do that."
Bates, who has worked at the facility since 2018, said he enjoys working at the workshop.
"I love the everyday challenge like when we were closed for COVID, my phone was flooded with 'when are we coming back to work?'" Bates said. "That was a problem nobody else was having, and it just makes you feel great to work for a place where the employees want to be at work and where they enjoy coming to work."
