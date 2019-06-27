Assessor addresses concerns

St. Francois County Assessor Dan Ward is currently involved in the process of informal appeals relating to the property reassessments in the southern part of the county.
Ward addressed the reasons behind the controversial raises in property values and how his office is attempting to work with property owners on any possible adjustments in valuation.
“[The state tax commission] did a 2017 study on our values,” he said. “Compliance is 90-110 percent of market value. We were at 84 percent average mean throughout this. We are using a new valuing system called Vanguard which helps us get closer to a market value.
"During the reassessment period, it’s a mass appraisal, so things have happened that may not be accurate. So we have to go out, and that’s what the informal hearing is for, to go out and talk to these people and show us where you have issues with your home that maybe we can bring the value down to satisfy you. That’s what we’re doing now, is these informal hearings. Around eight out of 10 owners that we work with in informal appeals are satisfied and are canceling their Board of Equalization hearings.
“Because I was in violation, I was not compliant with state statute and state tax commission policy. I was mandated to go up. We decided not to go up where they wanted us, I wanted to try to get to the 90-95 percent of market value. That’s something that people are having a problem understanding, how do you get to market value? Sales of existing homes is most of it. We get those sales letters in, people supposedly tell us the truth on how much they paid for it. Sometimes we get deeds of trust showing values of how much they paid for it. That’s what we’re doing now, we are trying to get to that 90-95 percent.”
Ward stressed that the age of a residence has more to do with the dramatic changes in property valuations than any other factor.
“Some folks have been in the 70-80 percentile,” he said. “Those that are really low, went up quite a bit percentage wise.
"The county clerk made a statement that his only went up 10 percent. He has a newer home and the newer homes are a lot more accurate. Some of these homes that have been there since the '70s and '80s are the ones where we have seen a large increase and we are trying to work with them to try to help them.”
According to Ward, some reassessments were lowered in value. Some land values were reduce depending the location, and some had buildings that went down in value due age or decay. Some properties retained their previous values.
Ward noted that taxes will go up, but not to the extent that people are assuming, because of the Missouri Constitution and state statutes.
“I was in contact with superintendent of the Farmington School District,” he said. “He has stated that they will probably do a mandatory rollback on their levies because of the Hancock Amendment, as the city of Farmington also, and probably other taxing entities that have their levies.”
Since this reassessment is only in the Farmington School District, Ward clarified that other parts of the county should be prepared for similar circumstances in upcoming years.
“In 2020-21 is where you’re going to see changes and corrections to the rest of the county,” he said. “It’s a five-year project to do this, because we have to physically go out and take the photographs and remeasure everything. I don’t have enough help to do it all real quick. So we’ve decided to do it by school district. We started with the Farmington School District.”
Ward explained that new technology is being used to help bring property values up to market value, and with time the assessment process should become more uniform and have less upheaval than is currently happening.
“Reassessment began back in the early '80s,” he said. “The state mandated that the entire state be reassessed. They had to go and remap everything and reevaluate everything, and as time went on, some things were brought to accurate value during the assessment period, sometimes they didn’t. Some were missed, did not get corrected, we did not have the computer program, it was all done by hand and calculator.
“There were some things that we weren’t able to push that button and get everybody inspected at one time. It’s a lot easier to have an effect on more properties with this new evaluating system, so hopefully we are not leaving anyone out, trying to make sure that everybody is affected to where they are assessed equally and fairly.”
