Assessor reviewing tax-exempt properties

St. Francois County Assessor Dan Ward recently spoke about the review process on tax-exempt properties and whether charitable organizations are required to pay property taxes.
“We’ve been reviewing our tax-exempt properties throughout the county to make sure that they are still eligible for tax exemption,” he said. “Churches and religious organizations are purely tax-exempt. My concern is whether they are stepping away from that and starting to put politics as part of their Sunday sermons and possibly losing their classification of purely charitable and religious.
“This has come up every so often during election cycles. Especially when there’s a really heavy concern from either side on what they’re hoping for as an end result.”
Ward stated that he has had conversations with people who were concerned over the fact that it was being done and that’s not why they went to church.
“Having said that, just because somebody tells me that doesn’t make it something that I am going to act on," he said. “It would have to be if someone brought me recordings on their phones of a minister taking those kind of steps in their sermons and not preaching gospel, but trying to preach politics to sway votes, I don’t care who he’s for, which side doesn’t matter to me.
"There are specific statutes, Missouri Statute 137.100 which deals with tax-exempt properties. I’m not chasing after anybody. I’ve had a couple of situations where they were exempt and then they took part of their building and rented it out, so we taxed that. As far as any religious organizations violating their tax exemption status, I have yet to have that happen.”
Religious organizations are not totally tax-exempt, something that Ward says is not well known.
Support Local Journalism
“They would be exempt in the church, the parking lot, the housing the minister is residing in. But, if they own property, have large acreage that someone may have donated to them, that is an investment; therefore that is taxable. Just because it belongs to a church doesn’t mean its tax-exempt depending on its use.”
Ward states that all property has valuations whether it’s a church, school or hospital in case they ever sell it.
“If somebody buys it, we have to know what to assess as in case it goes to someone that is not tax-exempt,” he said.
If an organization is considered non tax-exempt, Ward said that the property would then be put on the tax roll.
“They would appeal that to the local Board of Equalization,” he said. “Then it would go to the State Tax Commission for a hearing. After that, it could go on to the Missouri Supreme Court. I’ve yet to see that happen. There are other places in the state that I’ve heard were put on the tax rolls and had to go through that process.”
The county often has new businesses or organizations come in that are claiming to be tax-exempt. Ward says that they send them the forms to fill out and find out that they are not exempt.
“It has to be looked at very carefully on the things that are on the fence,” he said. “I want to give them the benefit of the doubt if they’re truly charitable.”
Ward stresses that what his office is doing currently is not new.
“What would be new — and I don’t foresee it happening — nobody has come forth with any recordings saying this is going on in our church.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.