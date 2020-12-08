Assessor reviewing tax-exempt properties

St. Francois County Assessor Dan Ward recently spoke about the review process on tax-exempt properties and whether charitable organizations are required to pay property taxes.

“We’ve been reviewing our tax-exempt properties throughout the county to make sure that they are still eligible for tax exemption,” he said. “Churches and religious organizations are purely tax-exempt. My concern is whether they are stepping away from that and starting to put politics as part of their Sunday sermons and possibly losing their classification of purely charitable and religious.

“This has come up every so often during election cycles. Especially when there’s a really heavy concern from either side on what they’re hoping for as an end result.”

Ward stated that he has had conversations with people who were concerned over the fact that it was being done and that’s not why they went to church.

“Having said that, just because somebody tells me that doesn’t make it something that I am going to act on," he said. “It would have to be if someone brought me recordings on their phones of a minister taking those kind of steps in their sermons and not preaching gospel, but trying to preach politics to sway votes, I don’t care who he’s for, which side doesn’t matter to me.