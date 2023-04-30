Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey was in St. Francois County on Friday.

Bailey visited with some county business leaders in Park Hills and Bonne Terre in the morning and arrived just after noon at the county commission chambers in the courthouse annex in Farmington to meet with county elected officials and employees.

Bailey made some remarks to the entire group of about two dozen people before visiting with them in smaller groups and one-on-one.

“I’m just here meeting community leaders,” Bailey said. “You know, I have some friends here in town and around this area and wanted to get back here and make sure I was interfacing with the local leaders.”

Bailey said one of the number-one things his office is doing, which directly affects St. Francois County citizens and those throughout the state, is in the area of consumer protection.

“We are dedicated to making sure that people aren't getting ripped off by deceptive business practices,” he said.

Bailey encouraged people to check out his office’s website where they can report fraudulent business practices and scams.

“We have returned millions of Missourians’ hard-earned dollars back to them by adjudicating those claims,” he said.

“I know how hard folks down here work,” Bailey added. “I know how tight money is right now, with inflation. And so we want to make sure we're protecting consumers.”

The attorney general said his office handles 100% of felony appeals on criminal cases.

“We are working with local prosecutors to make sure that the bad guys stay locked up,” Bailey said. “We're proud of the work we do in the criminal justice system to make sure we're supporting law enforcement. We've got five regional offices across the state and like I said, we've got resources to deploy that fight against violent crime. I think safer streets equal prosperous communities. It's about the rule of law and holding folks accountable.”

Bailey said he worked in a county prosecutor’s office and he respects the work that county government does.

“I know how hard some of these folks work,” he said. “Your county commissioners, assessor, collector, your county clerk and your county prosecutor; those are folks that I had good relationships with when I worked at the county prosecutor's office. So, it's important for me to get to county courthouses like this and make sure they know who I am, where we can assist and we want to support the counties.”