Audit shows county taxpayers bearing incarceration costs of state prisoners

As of June 30, the state owed about $31 million to counties that it did not have the appropriation authority to pay.

The audit report indicates that St. Francois County is owed a cumulative $636,696 in state reimbursements. The state owes Washington County a cumulative $241,905 and $104,760 to Ste. Genevieve County. Iron County is due $199,902 in arrearages from the state, while Madison County is owed $45,990. These were the total cumulative arrearages owed to the counties as of June 30, and current figures are presumably higher.

For the fiscal year 2021, the General Assembly approved $52 million for county reimbursements, which includes $9.75 million for unpaid reimbursements, according to the audit report. This addresses about a third of the outstanding claims still owed to counties.

The audit reported the DOC had not requested sufficient funds to pay the outstanding reimbursement claims, and past budget requests haven't included information about the previous years' shortfalls.

The audit recommended that the DOC request the money necessary to pay all obligations and ensure the financial history of the program is included so that legislators have an understanding of how much is owed to county governments.

